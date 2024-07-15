After teasing it alongside the Galaxy S24 series in January, Samsung finally unveiled its first smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, at the recent Unpacked event. Alongside the new smart ring, the tech giant also introduced the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

With these devices now available for pre-order, you might be deciding which health-tracking wearable to choose. Here are a few reasons why you shouldn't spend your money on the Galaxy Ring and instead opt for the Galaxy Watch 7.

1 It's cheaper

The Galaxy Watch 7 starts at $300

Based on the numbers, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 offers better value for your investment. While the Galaxy Ring is one of the smart rings without a subscription cost, it still carries a steep price tag starting at $400. The Galaxy Watch 7, on the other hand, starts at just $300.

Even the most expensive variant of the Galaxy Watch 7 — the 44mm model with cellular + Wi-Fi connectivity — is still cheaper than the Galaxy Ring at $380. If budget is a constraint, or you simply want to get the most out of your money, the Galaxy Watch 7 is the better purchase.

2 It offers a full-fledged smartwatch experience

Check notifications, interact with apps, and more

Now, this isn't limited to just the Samsung Galaxy Ring vs. the Galaxy Watch 7, but to the broader smartwatches vs. smart rings debate in general. If you're planning to invest in one of these wearables, keep in mind that a smartwatch will always provide a more comprehensive experience than what a smart ring can deliver.

Sure, the Galaxy Ring may be less intrusive and won't interrupt your daily life like a smartwatch, but it also has limited capabilities.

The Galaxy Watch 7, on the other hand, offers a full suite of features. You'll receive notifications directly on your wrist; it runs the latest Wear OS 5, so you get access to your favorite apps, and it has a big display that allows you to do so much more than a smart ring. You can even pair it with your earbuds and enjoy music on the go without relying on your smartphone.

Moreover, the Watch 7 is a standalone device that can operate independently without relying on your Galaxy smartphone.

3 Superior health tracking features

Some features are only available on the watch

Smart rings are small and can only measure health tracking metrics to a limited extent due to their size — after all, you can fit only a finite number of sensors in such a small product. In contrast, the Galaxy Watch 7 has a full array of sensors that enables it to provide more (and accurate) health tracking capabilities than the Galaxy Ring.

For example, there are some health tracking features, such as ECG, body composition analysis, and blood pressure monitoring, that are only available on the Galaxy Watch 7. Similarly, if you want to track your outdoor run without carrying your smartphone, that's possible on the Galaxy Watch 7 thanks to built-in GPS, unlike the Galaxy Ring.

While the Galaxy Ring is better at some other health tracking, like sleep monitoring, the Watch 7 offers a more comprehensive set of high-end health tracking features.

4 Plenty of customization options

Style your watch any way you like

Lastly, if you enjoy styling your wearable to match your outfit, the Galaxy Watch 7 may be the better choice. While the Galaxy Ring comes in various finishes, it lacks the customization options of the Galaxy Watch. Once you select a color for the Galaxy Ring, you're stuck with it. On the other hand, you can style the Galaxy Watch 7 by swapping out the bands to suit your preference or outfit.

Galaxy Watch 7 is a better investment

To sum up, buying a Galaxy Watch 7 seems like a better investment compared to the Galaxy Ring. While the Ring has its own advantages, the Watch 7 outperforms it in nearly every aspect — fitness tracking, functionality, and value. The best part is that you can currently save even more on the Galaxy Watch 7 thanks to the attractive pre-order deals available until July 24th.