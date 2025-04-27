Android OEMs have gotten significantly better at pushing regular software updates, even to devices we wouldn't normally expect to see updated frequently. But a software update can affect your phone in more ways than just adding features or visual changes, and one of the most common issues users face is worse battery life after updating.

If you've recently installed a new software version on your Android phone and noticed that your battery doesn't last as long as it used to, here are a few reasons why that might be happening.

Your phone is re-optimizing in the background quietly