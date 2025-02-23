Android tablets have hovered in the shadows for years, overshadowed by Apple's ever-evolving iPads. Android tablets lacked optimized apps and clear and responsive displays. They also had sluggish performance compared to their Apple counterparts. In recent years, Android tablets have made a comeback, with Google and Samsung investing resources into revamping them.

Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly media device or a 2-in-1 tablet for productivity needs, Android has options worth buying. Here are the reasons Android tablets are finally worth your buck.

6 Google is making tablets again

Remember the Pixel Tablet?

For the longest time, Google shied away from making tablets, focusing on their Pixel smartphone line. Then, Google released Android 12 and 13L, improving the app experience for larger screens like foldables and tablets. Now, the operating system is more optimized for large screens.

Google also released the Pixel Tablet in June 2023, which was a big investment and a new direction for the brand. The tablet received mostly positive reviews from critics and reviewers, with many praising the bright screen, easy interface, and booming speakers thanks to the included dock. I own one, and it has a place of pride on my nightstand, working as a nifty smart display when it's not in use. I use it to play games, take notes, and play music, and it has never lagged or crashed on me.

5 Android tablets are more affordable than ever

Why pay $1,000 when you can pay $150

Samsung tablets, especially the A series, start for as low as $150 when they're on sale (which is often), making them an easy and affordable buy for anyone looking for a larger screen. Lenovo and OnePlus tablets offer decent battery life, good performance, and HD visuals for a fraction of the price of the $500 Apple iPad. They aren't the productivity powerhouses Apple's iPads are, but they're a great buy for quick and easy tasks like taking notes during a meeting, watching videos, or gaming.

If you want something simple with a larger screen for e-reading or streaming, Android tablets are your best bet. Tons of options are available for under $300.

4 The Pixel Tablet's docking feature is a big plus

Smart home hub and tablet in one

The Pixel Tablet is more than a regular tablet. It doubles as a smart home hub when it's docked. The charging speaker dock makes the tablet resemble the popular Nest Hub. You can use it to guide your cooking with easy-to-follow recipes in the kitchen or stream music from your favorite apps. It also functions as a smart picture frame when docked.

Tech brands often focus on building tablets as mini laptops, and building a tablet that doubles as a smart hub is an efficient and fresh take. It's possible more Android manufacturers may bring this 2-in-1 hub functionality to future tablets.

3 Samsung's S9 and S10 series compete with Apple's iPads

The same performance, just with Android instead of Apple

Samsung's S9 series is one of my favorite launches from the brand as it packs a punch, including an AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips for quick processing speeds, and S Pen integration for 2-in-1 tablet-to-laptop capability. The S9 series is designed for productivity, making it a great laptop alternative. You can easily connect a keyboard and mouse to your tablet. The Samsung S10 series is similar, with an improved CPU and GPU performance, mainly noticeable during heavy-duty gaming.

Samsung's tablet series also features USB-C ports for additional accessories, and its user interface supports multi-window views similar to that of a PC. While its chipset may not be as powerful as Apple's latest M2, it's a worthy companion and a step in the right direction for Android tablets.

2 Foldables helped improve Android's large-screen experience

Supersized apps for the win

With the rise of foldable phones, developers had to make the app experience more attuned to larger screens. No one wants to hop onto an app and have it only take up 40% of the larger screen's real estate. You want an app to fully fit your screen. Now, Android tablets and wide-screen smartphones have a better UI experience when it comes to apps.

Apps are scaled better and have fewer lags, crashes, and error messages. Popular social media apps like TikTok and Instagram and music services like Spotify are now optimized for large-screen Android tablets.

1 Gaming is a treat on Android tablets

AAA titles, here we come

With powerful chipsets, high refresh rates, and cloud gaming support, gaming on Android tablets has improved. These tablets also stay cool to the touch, even during heavy-duty games, making them a great alternative for remote play.

Samsung's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is on the S9 series (the S10 moved to the MediaTek Dimensity chipset), is a true powerhouse, optimized for better performance, fewer lags, and improved ray tracing during games like Genshin Impact and Diablo Immortal. Google's Tensor G2 chip is not as powerful as Samsung's. However, it delivers decent performance with fewer lags and crashes during cloud gaming (expect the battery to deplete faster). For portable gaming, Android tablets are almost as powerful and lag-free as Apple's iPads.

Android tablets are here to stay

Even with rumors that Google has canceled the Pixel Tablet 2, the introduction of the original Pixel Tablet shows the brand is looking to experiment with large-screen devices. Samsung continues to build new tablets every year, and other brands like Lenovo and OnePlus are upping their game, creating powerhouses that compare with Apple's iPads. What this means for future tablets and their performance remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain: Android tablets are here to stay.

