Android 9 Pie wasn't just a dessert-themed update. It was a low-key productivity powerhouse. It introduced several productivity perks and handy add-ons to streamline the Android experience, paving the way for Google's grand vision. From intuitive gesture navigation and smarter screen rotation to game-changing additions to Digital Wellbeing, these top Android 9 Pie standout features redefined how we interact with our Android phones.

6 Kickstarted a gesture-based navigation

Apple caught Google napping when it introduced full gesture-based navigation on the iPhone X in 2017. In comparison, Android Oreo 8's standard navigation buttons felt outdated. Android Pie 9 changed how we interact with our phones by introducing a new gesture-based navigation system.

It was half-baked, though, probably because Google wanted existing users to get comfortable with a new navigation system. The pill at the bottom was still a button, which didn't free up screen real estate. It got users comfortable with the idea of swiping to navigate and laid the foundation for the full-fledged smooth gesture navigation we see in Android today.

5 Easy screen rotation and text selection

Android 9 Pie introduced subtle yet significant improvements to screen rotation and text selection, contributing to a more productive user experience. Before Android 9, if you turned off auto-rotate, switching between portrait and landscape modes required going into Settings or opening a quick toggles menu.

Android Pie 9 took a streamlined approach where a small rotation icon appeared in the navigation bar when you rotated the phone. Android 9 also refined the text selection process, making it more precise and user-friendly.

When you selected text, a magnifying glass appeared, offering a clear view of the cursor position and text selection. It was a handy feature for people who copy and paste on their devices.

4 Adaptive brightness and battery

Before Android 9, automatic brightness was hit-and-miss. It would overreact to changes in ambient light or fail to perform the job. Instead of relying on the ambient light sensor, the system learned your brightness preferences in different lighting conditions. Over time, the system became astute at setting the ideal brightness level for you.

Android 9's adaptive battery took a proactive approach to battery management. The system learned our app usage patterns and prioritized battery usage for apps that we use frequently. It also restricted background activity for less frequently used apps. These features enhanced productivity, allowing us to work longer and focus better.

3 Smart replies to fly through your conversations

Android has always had an advantage over iOS in terms of notification management. Google introduced Smart Replies in Android 9 to make conversations more efficient. Here's how it worked and how it gave an early indication of AI magic on our phones.

Smart Replies analyzed message content and offered a few one-tap reply options. These suggestions weren't generic. They were tailored to the conversation, offering responses that made sense in the context. Whether birthday wishes or dinner invitations, the system analyzed the message and automatically provided relevant response options for quick and easy replies. It saved time, streamlined conversations, and boosted productivity.

2 Digital Wellbeing to avoid distractions

Although Digital Wellbeing was in beta and limited to Pixel devices in Android 9, it gave us an early glimpse of a suite of features to develop healthier relationships with our devices. Google smartly approached the issue of digital distractions and offered essential add-ons to manage screen time and improve focus.

With Dashboard, App Timers, Wind Down, and improved DND, we had ample options to increase awareness, reduce distractions, improve time management, and enhance self-control. The app timer was a game-changer for those who couldn't stop watching endless YouTube videos late at night. This paved the way for advancements in digital wellness features in the following Android versions.

1 Actions and Slices

Although they are no longer available on the latest Android version, Actions and Slices were two innovative features that streamlined how we interacted with apps and information. Actions acted as shortcuts to specific tasks within apps. For example, the system launcher might showcase a shortcut to your work route (Google Maps) in the morning, your favorite Spotify playlist in the evening, or a quick call action to dial your parents at home. Google designed Actions to predict what you might want to do next and provide a quick way to accomplish it.

Slices were neatly integrated into Google search results, providing quick access to app information without opening the app fully. For instance, if you searched for Uber to the airport, Slice showed the estimated arrival time of the nearest car, a button to request a ride from the results, and more without opening Uber.

The productivity powerhouse you probably forget about

Beyond its delicious name, the Android 9 Pie update was packed with subtle yet powerful productivity enhancements. While it's only a few iterations old, its impact on productivity remains undeniable. Google's mobile operating system continues to evolve with the latest Android 15 update. If you are among the first to receive it, check out our favorite Android 15 features to get the most out of it.