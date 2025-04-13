I spend a few hours commuting almost every day, and keeping myself entertained while on the road is a big part of my daily routine. Since I use an Android phone, I use Android Auto for this task. Along with playing my favorite music tracks and podcasts, Android Auto assists with the best route I can take based on the amount of traffic.

During my commutes, I've faced everything from minor niggles to complete blackouts when using Android Auto, putting my safety in jeopardy. What's more annoying is that Android Auto is consistently inconsistent. There are times when it's flawless, and times when it struggles to perform simple tasks, like making a call. Despite years of iterations and updates, Google hasn't put any effort into eliminating these issues, and Android Auto is still a frustrating mess in 2025. Here's everything wrong with it, and how Google can fix the UI.

6 No uniformity in layout

Who even asked for persistent Google Maps?