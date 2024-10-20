Google and Apple nearly walked step-for-step this year as the companies geared up to release Android 15 and iOS 18. Both operating systems added broad support for satellite messaging and new ways to hide and lock apps for enhanced privacy. Each also picked up a feature the other had for years: iOS 18 gained RCS support, and Android 15 gained app archival support. That's why these mobile operating systems are more alike than ever.

Still, there are five changes Google brought to the best Android phones that give Android 15 an edge over iOS 18. They're all about security, privacy, and productivity. Let's review the new features that make Android stand out in 2024.

5 New security safeguards keep your device data locked down

Theft Detection Lock, Remote Lock, and Offline Device Lock are crucial

Close

Apple is typically known for safeguarding users' privacy and security, but Google has challenged Apple on that front in recent years. Google uses AI to detect scams by fighting against malware and introducing features that protect your phone from thieves. With Android 15, three new tools protect your data from bad actors: Theft Detection Lock, Remote Lock, and Offline Device Lock.

All three are features you hope you never have to use, but they are an awesome backup plan when needed. Apple's Activation Lock and Find My on iOS don't compare to the new features Google introduced with Android 15.

Theft Detection Lock uses AI, ML, and built-in motion sensors to identify when someone snatches your phone. It locks your device when it detects a swift and sharp movement (mimicking a snatch-and-grab). This is crucial because a stolen unlocked device could give a thief access to 2FA codes, your password manager, sensitive apps, and personal data.

Related What is two-factor authentication (2FA)? Everything you need to know to make sense of tomorrow's security needs

Remote Lock locks down your Android phone when you go to the Android.com/lock website and enter the verified phone number associated with it. Apple's similar Find My ecosystem requires users to sign in to iCloud and verify with 2FA before allowing them to lock down a device.

Offline Device Lock locks your phone when it goes offline, such as when a thief or hacker turns off Wi-Fi or cellular to prevent you from locking or erasing it.

The best part of all three features is that they don't inhibit the user experience. If any are activated accidentally, it only takes your device PIN or passcode to override them.

4 More options for big-screen devices and foldables

App pairs and pinned taskbars make multitasking on tablets and foldables easier

Android is becoming better optimized for the best tablets and top foldable phones, and Android 15 continues that trend. This year's two big additions are a pinned taskbar and saved app pairs. If you use an Android tablet or foldable, you can swipe up from the bottom of the screen to reveal a taskbar. From there, you can add apps to your view and quickly launch new ones. It's great for multitasking.

You can now pin the taskbar in Android 15 to the bottom of the screen, similar to how the macOS Dock or Windows Start menu works on the desktop. This is a useful addition to tablets and foldables. The return of the persistent taskbar makes it easier to launch apps, create split views and app pairs, and activate floating windows.

While iPadOS has similar (but not exact) functionality, Apple added virtually zero new iPad-specific features with iOS 18, which gives Android the advantage.

3 App pairs enhance productivity while multitasking

You'll love this feature even if you don't have a tablet or foldable

App pairs are supercharged on Android 15, whether you use a tablet, foldable, or regular smartphone. After creating an app pair, you can save the apps to your home screen together. When you tap the app pair, both apps open together like a single app. It's a game-changer for people who frequently use app pairs for multitasking projects on Android. iOS doesn't support split-screen or app pairs in any capacity, and Android 15 is miles ahead here.

2 Record one app and hide the rest

Your privacy is considered in more ways than one

While the new Private Space feature on Android 15 is excellent, Apple beat Google to the punch. It added similar locked and hidden apps with iOS 18. However, Google still has one privacy-focused Android 15 feature worth noting. You can choose a specific app for screen recordings, ensuring nothing unwanted is shared or saved. This is a genius feature. I'm surprised it wasn't added to Android or iOS sooner.

1 Circle to Search is even better with Android 15

I miss Circle to Search every time I use my iPhone

Close

Circle to Search is available on iOS through the Google app, but it's far from the same experience you get on Android devices. Circle to Search is one of the features I miss most when I switch from an Android phone to an iPhone. It's even better with Android 15, as you can now identify songs with Circle to Search in a snap. This is quicker than the Shazam shortcut in the iOS Control Center. As a music lover, it's something I love about Android 15.

Related 6 cool ways to use Circle to Search on Android Unlock the power of Circle to Search — shop smarter, learn new things, eat better, and navigate the world with ease

There are plenty of ways iOS 18 tops Android 15

Android 15 is full of small but meaningful changes, whereas iOS 18 doesn't feel as exciting. When you look past the customizable home screens and the empty promises of Apple Intelligence, it's easy to be disappointed with Apple's update this year. There are some things to like about iOS 18, but these five things help Android 15 beat it, at least in a few areas that matter.