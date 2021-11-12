Realme recently launched the 4K Smart Google TV Stick in India and in our review, we found it to be a worthy alternative to the Chromecast with Google TV, especially in countries where Google's product is not available. Soon, Realme's Android TV stick will be available outside of India.

With only a few devices running on the Google TV platform, it looks like Europe will be the next market after India to get Realme's smart stick. The company has confirmed to Android Planet that it will launch the HDMI dongle in Europe, more specifically in the Netherlands. Interestingly, the report confirms two variants of the stick will be available, with either 4K or 2K resolution output.

Further, the Realme spokesperson also confirmed it is aiming for a December launch. The 2K version of the Realme Google TV stick will cost €54.99 while the 4K version will set you back €69.99. The price of the 4K version matches the Chromecast with Google TV, while the 2K model undercuts the price in exchange for a lower-resolution output. However, since Chromecast with Google TV is not yet available in the Netherlands, Realme should be able to take advantage here.

The Realme stick runs on Android 11 and is powered by a quad-core CPU paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. In terms of connectivity, you get support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The more expensive model can handle content up to 4K 60fps with HDR10+ 一 it is found lacking when it comes to Dolby Vision support, however.

As of now, there is no word on the broader availability of Realme's Google TV stick. It will be interesting to see if Realme expands to other parts of Europe. In India, it's currently available on Flipkart for ₹3,999 (€46.95).

Buy Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick (India)

SEE AT FLIPKART

Google brings its heart rate and respiratory tracking to the Pixel 6, but there's a catch It's showing up for some in early access

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email