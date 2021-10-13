We recently learned that Realme was working on bringing a Google TV-powered streaming stick to market. Now that streaming stick has been announced, alongside the Realme GT Neo 2, a smartphone that packs a surprising punch for what you're paying.

The streaming solution itself is called the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick (that's a mouthful). This one's particularly notable because it's powered by Google TV instead of regular old Android TV. Before the Realme streaming stick (we're not typing that out again), the only other streaming stick (which wasn't really a "stick") running the Google TV interface was last year's new Chromecast.

Some TVs, particularly those from Sony and TCL, got updated with this interface, but as far as streaming sticks go, we've had pretty much nothing. Not only is the Realme streaming stick the first third-party option running Google TV, but it's also the first Google TV device to launch in India, as last year's Chromecast never made its way there.

As for the Realme GT Neo 2, it's not exactly breaking news given that it was already announced for the Chinese market, but now it's coming to India as well. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870, which is basically a rehash of last year's Snapdragon 865, but an amazingly capable chipset nonetheless. It also comes with a 120Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W charging, and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The higher-end model is priced at ₹35,999, which is the equivalent of $477, so you're looking at a phone with awesome specs and a sensible price point.

Folks in India will be able to buy the GT Neo 2 starting on October 17th, while the streaming stick will be available beginning October 18th for ₹3,999 ($53). If you want to buy them in the US, though, tough luck.

