MWC 2022 is about to begin in a week, and tech companies have started gearing up for the event. Samsung recently teased what it plans to launch at this year's event, and now Realme has joined the game with its latest announcement. The BBK-owned company plans to reveal its latest fast-charging technology on February 28 this year, which it claims would be the world’s fastest charging solution for smartphones.

Realme has announced that it will introduce the “world’s fastest smartphone charging” tech during the upcoming MWC Barcelona, which will later debut in an upcoming GT series smartphone. The company also plans to launch the GT 2 Pro in European markets amidst this event. The phone debuted recently with some flagship-level specifications like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and an AMOLED display with 2k resolution.

"realme’s fast charging technology is always ahead of the curve, especially when compared to devices in the same segment. As part of realme’s 2022 resolution and revolution of going premium, 70% of corporate Research & Development resources will be invested into technology innovations, charging technology being one of the integral parts," the company said.

Realme introduced 125W fast charging last year (though it hasn't made it to any smartphone just yet), so we can expect the upcoming solution to be even faster. Digital Chat station, a popular leaker on Weibo, tipped that Realme’s upcoming smartphone would support 150W fast charging. This could possibly be what Realme is about to announce later this month.

Chinese companies' obsession with fast charging smartphones has led this tech to develop rapidly over the last few years. It isn’t limited to premium flagship-tier phones only anymore, as even some affordable smartphones out there support crazy fast charging speeds. Xiaomi’s recently launched Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, which starts at less than $400 in India, charges at 120W. For comparison, Google’s Pixel series maxes out at just 23W, and Samsung’s S22 lineup supports fast-charging up to 45W only.

