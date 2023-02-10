Over the last few years, Chinese smartphone manufacturers have been in a race to launch phones with the fastest charging speed possible. At MWC 2022, Realme showcased its 150W charging technology, which made its debut soon after on the GT Neo 3. The tech allowed topping off the Neo 3's 4,500mAh battery from 0-50 percent in a claimed 5 minutes. You'd think such charging speeds would be more than sufficient for almost everyone. But that's not the case with Realme, as it has gone ahead and unveiled a phone with 240W fast charging support.

Realme claims the GT Neo 5 will be the world's first mass-produced smartphone to support 240W charging speeds. This is also the maximum power the USB-C standard was designed to carry, so hopefully, the company will stop working on even faster charging standards for now. The Neo 5 will ship with a 12A custom charging cable, another first in the smartphone industry, and a 240W dual GaN mini charger.

The BBK-owned smartphone maker claims to use a 4,600mAh 10C ultra-thin electrode battery on the GT Neo 5 to ensure it can safely handle such high power input. Realme says the GT Neo 5 can be topped from 0-50 percent in four minutes, while a full charge takes less than 10 minutes.

Source: Realme

Design is another highlight of the GT Neo 5, as it features a transparent rear square with customizable RGB pulse lightning. The window gives a peek inside some of the phone's components, including the NFC sensor, mainboard, and C-shaped lighting ring.

Other specs of the Realme GT Neo 5 are equally impressive. It packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 6.74-inch 10bit FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The rear triple-camera setup includes a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, there's a 16MP selfie camera.

There's another variant of the phone with a bigger 5,000mAh battery featuring a slightly slower 150W charging speed. It will be available with up to 256GB of storage and 8/12GB RAM.

In China, prices for the GT Neo 5 start from 3,199 yuan ($470) for the 240W version, while the 150W model starts at 2,599 yuan ($385). So far, Realme has only announced the GT Neo 5 for its home market, with the global launch slated to happen soon.