MWC 2022 has begun, and following announcements from tech giants like Samsung, Lenovo, and Nokia, we've got yet another company showing off its latest hardware at the expo. As rumored, Realme has revealed a new 150W ultra-fast charging tech for smartphones, along with the global launch of its GT 2 series smartphones.

Realme GT 2 lineup

We got our first look at the GT 2 series when the BBK-owned company made an announcement last month in China. The lineup comprises two smartphones: a flagship GT 2 Pro and a less powerful GT 2. The flagship Pro packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip under the hood, along with 8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB of internal storage. A 5,000 mAh battery supports Realme’s 65W SuperDart Charge.

The GT2 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution and a variable refresh rate of 1-120Hz. The HDR 10+ certified 10-bit display can reach a peak brightness of up to 1,400 nits outdoors, and the touch sampling rate goes all the way up to 1000Hz. Moving to the optics, you’ll get a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP IMX766 primary sensor with PDAF and OIS, a 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 40X macro sensor which the company says can get pretty close to the subject.

The GT 2, on the other hand, is a trimmed-down variant of the phone which gets last year’s Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display, and the internal storage maxes out at 256GB instead of 512GB. The primary camera sensor remains the same, while the other two are replaced by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. But other than that, these two have a lot in common.

With the GT 2 lineup, Realme has also promised three major Android OS upgrades and four years of security patches. Both the GT 2 and GT 2 Pro run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. You’d be able to get your hands on these smartphones in Europe starting in early March in four colorways: Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue. The GT 2 Pro goes on sale on March 8 and will start at £599, whereas the GT 2 lands on March 15, starting at £399.

150W UltraDart Charge

If the 65W charging isn’t sufficient for you, Realme is also announcing its new 150W UltraDart fast charging. You’ll have to wait to try it out, though, as the company says it will debut in the upcoming GT 3 Neo. Realme claims that it’s the world’s fastest charging solution for smartphones, and takes just 5 minutes to charge a battery from 0% to 50% — though how large a battery we're talking about, it didn't say.

If you're worried about safety and how 150W of power would affect your phone's battery health in the long term, Realme's attempting to assuage those fears. According to the company, the battery's thermal temperature would stay below 43 °C while charging, and it would retain 80% of its health even after completing over 1000 charging cycles. Currently, some the fastest charging smartphones include Xiaomi's 11i HyperCharge and iQOO's 9 series, both at 120W.

Fleshing out its MWC 2022 offerings, Realme also has a bunch of other new devices to show off. The Buds Air 3, a pair of true wireless earbuds with "high-performance noise cancellation" and TÜV Rheinland certification, go on sale soon for £54.99. If that's too rich for you, the affordable Buds Q2s have also been launched at just £29.99.

Google Maps turns off business and road traffic data layers for Ukraine This after people were able to pin the tail on the Russian insurgency

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email