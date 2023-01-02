With high-capacity batteries, the smartphone industry observed a need for fast-charging technology when nobody wants to twiddle their thumbs for three hours while their phone recharges. Fast charging capability is a major selling point for affordable offerings and high-end smartphones from Chinese brands like Xiaomi and BBK Group. Oppo-branded 240W adapters spotted in the wild appear ready to push the limit further.

For years, OnePlus has offered 65W WarpCharge, and Xiaomi sells a few relatively affordable models like the Mi 11i HyperCharge with a 120W brick in the box. If that wasn’t fast enough, we saw Oppo demonstrate SuperVOOC flash charging somewhat ambiguously at MWC in February 2022. A full charge takes nine minutes flat, according to the brand.

Chinese website MyDrivers reports that 240W SuperVOOC adapters bearing the model number VCKCJACH have been spotted, suggesting we may get to test the company’s charging time claims soon (via GSMArena). The report says this tech will debut with the Realme GT Neo 5, which isn’t hard to believe, considering Oppo and Realme share R&D resources.

The wall wart draws 20V at 12A, distributed equally to feed the Realme GT Neo 5’s dual-cell battery, each with its independent driver circuitry. Power transmission from the adapter to the phone is managed by a customized USB-C to C cable with lower impedance at the interfaces and higher-gauge wires for a high current rating.

The report speculates that we could also see a “slower-charging” model of the Realme GT Neo 5 capped at 150W when the phone debuts in the first quarter of this year. In both cases, we aren’t too skeptical of the charging speed claims but of the battery’s actual service life, which usually shortens drastically with faster charging unless countermeasures are deployed.

Meanwhile, the Qi wireless charging standard remains capped at 15W, Apple is yet to switch to USB-C because of a new EU ruling mandating the standard on all phones, and Google thinks it’s acceptable to ship a modern-day flagship with 20W wired charging capabilities.