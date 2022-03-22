Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme have all been trying to make names for themselves when it comes to charging smartphones superfast. Xiaomi has already managed to make 120W fast charging a common feature on all its premium devices launched since 2021. Not to be left behind, BBK-owned Realme announced ​at MWC 2022 that it planned to introduce 150W UltraDart charging with its GT Neo 3. Now, nearly a month later, this charging hot-shot has officially launched in China.

We're looking at a couple variants of the hardware here, and only one GT Neo 3 has that full 150W support. There's a model with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W flash charging that claims the ability to top things off to full in just 32 minutes. But if even that sounds impossibly slow, the 4,500mAh edition of the hardware is the one with full-speed 150W UltraDart charging — enough to charge the battery to 50% in just 5 minutes.

Beyond that fancy charging, Realme's latest phone packs a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED HDR10+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate that's protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It features a 94.2% screen-to-bezel ratio, and internally, the GT Neo 3 is the world's first device to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 chip based on TSMC's 5nm node. The octa-core chip sports four Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores running at 2GHz, and you'll find it here paired with 6/8/12GB RAM and 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Around back, we've got a triple-camera system including a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro shooter. A 16MP selfie shooter sits in the display's punch-hole. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

In China, prices for the Realme GT Neo 3 start from CNY 1,999 for the 80W variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The bump to 8GB RAM will cost you CNY 2,299, while the 12/256GB variant will retail for CNY 2,599. The 150W UltraDart variant with its 4,500mAh battery is slightly more expensive and starts at CNY 2,599. The phone should start making its way to European and other Asian markets in the coming weeks, and we'll share the details on those releases as we get them.

