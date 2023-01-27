In recent years, big names in the food and beverage industries have found it easy to slap their brand on a random Android phone. KFC had a go at it back in 2017 with a specially-branded Huawei phone that bore the image of Colonel Sanders himself. Even earlier, in 2015, Pepsi introduced an easily forgettable smartphone of its own called the Pepsi P1, a device that didn't look half-bad by most standards at the time. Now, nearly a decade later, its closest rival appears to be following suit. The next special edition beverage-branded phone may come from Coca-Cola in collaboration with Realme.

The Chinese phone maker has posted an odd teaser of what looks like a cola-themed phone, suggesting that something is “fizzing” at Realme. It came a few days after leaks of a Coca-Cola-branded smartphone surfaced on the web, courtesy of the usual sources such as Ice Universe and Mukul Sharma.

As seen in the teaser posted on Twitter, a piece of slab is surrounded by red soda bubbles that match Coca-Cola's color scheme. Sharma claims that the phone will make its debut in the first quarter in India, though it's not clear whether this will be a rebranded Realme model or an entirely new phone.

There are rumors that the upcoming device will be a rebranded version of the Realme 10 Pro, according to 9to5Google. This makes sense given that previous smartphone mashups were essentially rehashed models. Realme's latest answer to the leading budget Android phones packs a decent spec sheet, with a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 108MP main camera, and a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

If the Cola phone follows the same mold, then it's likely to be a phone that most people in North America will never get to see for themselves. There are no words on availability just yet, but as with other Realme devices, it's a safe bet that the phone won't ship in the United States. That said, Realme and Coca-Cola's collaboration reminds us that decent, cheap Android phones can be as easily branded as tote bags or ball caps.