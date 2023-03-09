You've got to hand it to Apple for turning the lifeless notch into a clever way to show quick information such as media playback and timer, as well as display notifications for low battery warnings or AirDrop transfers. It was only a matter of time before the Dynamic Island crossed over to Android's yard in a native capacity, and Realme has just made it happen. The Chinese phone maker has officially introduced the first Android handset with a Dynamic Island-like feature.

Realme calls it "Mini Capsule," and it's the headline feature of the Realme C55, the company's latest answer to the best affordable Android phones out there. The Realme C55's pill-shaped Mini Capsule, like the iPhone 14 Pro's, hides the 8MP punch-hole camera and does things like display the phone's data usage, your step count, and the charge status, though the latter somewhat duplicates the function of the battery indicator in the top right corner of the screen.

For the time being, the device is available in Indonesia for a base price of 2,499,000 Rupiah, or around $160, which gets you 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The higher memory configuration costs 2,999,000 Rupiah (approximately $195), as per GSMArena. Realme Europe's Francis Wong also revealed in a tweet that the phone will launch in Europe.

The concept was teased by Realme's Vice President Madhav Sheth last month on Twitter, although the tweet was quickly deleted. But before that, the company had been toying with the idea since last September, when it solicited ideas from Realme fans on how to clone Apple's Dynamic Island.

Like the rest of Realme's budget models, the C55 has the typical specs you'd expect to find in affordable phones. Under the hood, it has MediaTek's two-year-old Helio G88 processor. It sports a 6.72-inch FullHD+ display capable of up to 90Hz. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 33W charging speeds using the SuperVOOC standard.

On the back, there's a 64MP primary camera and a depth sensor. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC support. The Realme C55 is expected to usher in a wave of Dynamic Island clones among Android phones. While this is a shameless act, it'll be a welcome addition to Android's ever-expanding arsenal of features.