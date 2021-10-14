While here in the West 30W charging is mainstream, and 65W is on its way to become the next big thing, Chinese brands have the lead when it comes to absurdly fast smartphone charging technology. Last year's Mi 10 Ultra from Xiaomi made headlines for featuring 120W charging. Realme has also teased its own absurdly fast charging technology but didn't provide a timeline for its release. Now we finally get word that the company is planning to give us a phone with its ultra-fast 125W charging tech next year.

Realme VP (and CEO in India and other regions) Madhav Sheth shared the news in an interview with GSMArena, announcing that the company will be commercializing its new UltraDart 125W charging tech next year. He also mentioned that Realme would be launching a new "ultra-premium" smartphone in 2022 belonging to the GT series, which will likely be the model that delivers 125W charging.

Realme's charging tech, UltraDart, promises to fill a 4,000 mAh battery from 0% to 33% in just 3 minutes. Fast charging has already changed our lives, but the prospect of fully charging a phone in a manner of minutes can change the way we go about our day. UltraDart is also compatible with other charging protocols such as 125W PPS, 65W PD, and 36W QC, although it charges Realme phones using its own proprietary tech.

If you're looking forward to seeing this tech in your phone in the United States, your best bet is OnePlus — its Warp Charge technology is a rebranded version of what Oppo and Realme use on their phones, and will likely also get upgraded at some point, given that it's currently using 65W charging.

If you already have a Realme phone and you're looking forward to Android 12, we have some other good news for you — Realme has also released a roadmap indicating when users should expect to get Early Access updates to Realme UI 3.0, its latest firmware based on the new Android release.

One's due to arrive this month for the Realme GT 5G, and future releases are in December for phones like the Realme GT Master Edition, the Realme X7 Max 5G, the Realme 8 Pro, and the recently announced Realme GT Neo 2. If you have an older model, your update should arrive at some point next year.

Here's when the Galaxy S21 FE may finally debut Kick your feet up, you'll be waiting a while

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email