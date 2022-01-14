A lot of eyes are on Realme right now. The company recently unveiled its flagship GT 2 Pro, and at least looking at the hardware, it seems decently equipped to live up to the hype. But Realme is mostly known for its mid-range and budget phones rather than flagships, and it sounds like the company is also planning to keep on delivering there in 2022. Today we're taking a peek at some renders of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro, showing a very familiar look for the company's next budget release.

Based on these renders provided by OnLeaks and published by Smartprix, the Realme 9 Pro will go for a design similar to the recently released GT 2 Pro, with a clean-looking back and a triple rear camera setup (with the bump being the same color as the back panel). This kind of layout was also used by OnePlus in its 2021 devices, and the Vivo V23 Pro happens to have a similar thing going on, so it's safe to say it's becoming pretty popular across BBK smartphones.

Turning over to the front, we can see a notable chin and a hole-punch selfie camera in the top-left corner of the screen. There's nothing else really here to note other than that — or at least, not in these Midnight Black renders. The phone's also expected to land in two other shades, Aurora Green and Sunrise Blue.

Realme's expected to equip the phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It should have a 64MP rear camera setup and a 16MP front sensor, a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000 mAh battery. We don't know yet have a strong sense for when it will be announced — but given how we're already hearing this much and last year's Realme 8 Pro was announced in March, it shouldn't be much longer.

