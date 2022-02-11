Realme's 9 Pro lineup has leaked a handful of times so far, and recently it's been a bit of an open "secret," with the BBK-owned company teasing the phone's launch publicly. We've been expecting some tweaked internals, a familiar design (at least similar to other Realme/Oppo/OnePlus phones), and one very funky-looking colorway. This "chameleon edition" color, branded by Realme as a "light shift design," was hyped up last week, and now we're finally getting our first glance at how it will look in the flesh.

Realme India shared some pictures of the Pro+, the highest-end of the two upcoming phones (as spotted by GSMArena), and it looks simply stunning. This Sunrise Blue unit shifts from blue to red with exposure to heat or sunlight. While the camera bump remains a light blue, the rest of the back is wildly color-shifting. Even the heat from your hand causes the phone to shift further blue, making for a nice (and unique) visual effect.

Wildly colorful phones have been in fashion for mid-range offerings, especially Chinese ones, for some time now. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 really helped introduced bright gradients and glass backs to a market segment that had, until that point, largely stuck with either full-on aluminum bodies or cheap-feeling plastic builds. This one, though, may be one of the wildest paint jobs we've seen so far on a phone — and definitely one you're not going to want to keep covered up with a case

We also hear some new details on the phone's release. The Realme 9 Pro lineup will be launching, at least in India, on February 16th at 1:30 PM (presumably Indian time). The Pro+ is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 920, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a heart rate monitor, and a 50MP main camera. Get your wallets ready — it's coming.

Instagram videos have been randomly freezing on Android for months now With no fix in sight

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email