The phone's making its way to Europe following the Indian launch of an identically named but very different device

Realme's strategy of bombarding the entry- to mid-range segment with tons of phones has been doing wonders, and the company even recorded multifold growth last year in Europe. It's not surprising to see that the same mantra's been carried forward to this year as well — the second quarter has only begun, but multiple new offerings across the price spectrum have been introduced. The budget end is populated by the Realme 9 series, from which four models are already being sold on the continent. Other brands would've considered that enough, but Realme's a bit of an oddball and is looking to expand the lineup by another two models. One of these has now made a surprise appearance.

As spotted by GSMArena, the Realme 9 5G has popped up on the company's Polish web store ahead of its official May 12th launch. None of the other regional sites from the continent have the device listed, leading us to believe that the brief appearance was indeed an accident. Whatever the case, the complete list of device specifications is at hand now, revealing a new set of cameras and a new chipset.

Despite the identical name, the European Realme 9 5G is very different from its Indian counterpart both in specs and in design. Under the hood, there's the economical-but-quite-capable Snapdragon 695 processor (replacing the Dimensity 810), supported by 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The LCD's a 6.6-incher with an FHD+ resolution and a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the rear, topped by a 50MP primary camera. And on the front, there's a 16MP selfie snapper. The entire package is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The software is Realme's latest — Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Almost all the key specifications are a level-up from the Indian variant, except for the maximum RAM capacity, and judging by the renders on the microsite, the design's also more appealing. If Realme manages to price the phone just right, it may well have another winner on its hands.

