Key Takeaways Realme's 2025 flagship might feature an 8,000 mAh battery.

Increasing battery size may decrease charging speed and result in longer charging time.

Realme's Titan technology is already being used for the Realme Neo7, offering 7,000 mAh cell.

While Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series will likely continue using smaller batteries compared to other brands, Chinese OEMs seem to be pushing the trend of increasing battery sizes each year. A new leak suggests Realme could raise the bar in 2025 by introducing a non-rugged smartphone with a massive 8,000 mAh battery.

Related Best phones for battery life in 2024 What good is a phone if it's always on empty?

According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station (via Notebookcheck), Realme is testing next-generation battery technology for its 2025 flagship smartphone, potentially named the Realme GT 8 Pro. The leak indicates that Realme hasn't finalized on the 8,000mAh capacity and is reportedly experimenting with different battery capacities and charging speeds.

According to the leak, the phone might come with a battery capacity of 7,000 mAh, 7,500 mAh, or even 8,000 mAh. However, as the battery capacity increases, the charging speed could decrease — potentially dropping from 120W to 100W or even 80W for the largest battery. This tradeoff would mean longer charging times for the largest battery, but with such a high capacity, it'd be seen as an acceptable compromise.

An 8,000 mAh non-rugged phone may be a reality soon

The leak shows how Chinese OEMs are consistently pushing the limits of battery technology, despite their current flagships already surpassing what global brands have to offer. Realme's current flagship, the GT 7 Pro, already features a sizable 6,500 mAh battery.

In fact, the company has also teased the Realme Neo7, which will come with a massive 7,000mAh battery based on its Titan battery technology, offering up to three days of battery life on a single charge. The rumored 8,000mAh capacity for Realme's next flagship is also expected to use the same Titan technology.

While it's unlikely Realme's ultra-large battery flagship will make its way to the US, OnePlus — part of the same BBK group as Realme — might adopt this technology for a phone in the US market. Hopefully, brands like Samsung and Google will also catch up to silicon-carbon batteries in 2025.