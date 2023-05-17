After a lot of hype and rumors, Motorola became the first company in the world in August 2022 to launch a smartphone with a 200MP camera. The Moto X30 Pro was a premium smartphone featuring high-end specs, which debuted globally as the Edge 30 Ultra in September 2022. Less than five months later, Xiaomi brought the 200MP camera to the masses with its $400 Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Not to be left behind, Realme — BBK Electronics' budget-oriented brand — has now announced its plans to launch the Realme 11 Pro series internationally with a 200MP camera in June.

The Realme 11 Pro+ will be the company's flagship camera phone of the year, packing a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 camera with OIS. This 1/1.4-inch large sensor has an f/1.69 aperture and a binned pixel size of 2.24μm. While impressive, remember that this ISOCELL shooter differs from the one Samsung uses on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The latter features a larger 1/1.3-inch 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor.

Realme claims the phone supports 2x and 4x lossless zoom, with the latter being a first in the industry. Apart from the 200MP primary shooter, the Realme 11 Pro+ will feature an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens.

Below are some camera samples shot from Realme 11 Pro+ and shared by the company.

Taking a cue from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Realme 11 Pro+ uses its 200MP sensor to let you capture the moon using a dedicated AI-enhanced Moon mode. Other camera features include Street Mode 4.0, HyperShot 2.0, and Auto-Zoom.

Realme's flagship camera phone has already debuted in China in early May, so most of its specs are already known. It houses a 6.7-inch curved 10-bit 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with 2160Hz PWM frequency, a Mediatek Dimensity 7050 chip, 12GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. A 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support powers the device. The international variant of the Realme 11 Pro+ will presumably pack the same internals, albeit with different RAM and storage configurations.

There's also the Realme 11 Pro featuring cut-down specs to target a lower price point. Both phones will debut internationally in June 2023.