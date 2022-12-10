Starting life as a spin-off of Oppo, Realme has become a recognizable name in its own right, especially across India and southern Asia. That said, we've called its last attempt at a cut-price flagship phone, the Realme 9 Pro+, as somewhat boneless and a bit sleepy, especially in its focus markets where high-octane, low-price competition is on overdrive. So, what's the company doing to make up for it? Apparently, the new Realme 10 Pro should have all the answers.

The Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro Plus went public in China a few weeks ago and are now getting the go-to-market treatment in India with ads obsessing over the latter's curved edge display.

The hardware remains unchanged from the Chinese launch, which means buyers will find a 6.72" 1080p+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate on the standard Realme 10 Pro. Meanwhile, the Realme 10 Pro+ offers a more premium curved 6.7" AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the performance side, the global version of the Realme 10 Pro runs on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 complemented by 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of onboard storage. Unsurprisingly, the Pro+ model gets the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip which was unveiled only a couple of months ago, and the same storage/RAM configs as the base model, plus an exclusive 12GB RAM option. The phones come with Android 13, though under the lens of Realme UI 4.0.

While both variants of the phone include a 108MP "ProLight" primary rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor, the Realme 10 Pro+ also crams in an 8MP ultrawide unit. Notably, the third sensor resides within the second camera cutout, making it hard to distinguish at first glance. A 16MP selfie camera resides on the front of both devices.

There's a 5,000mAh battery pack on the Realme 10 Pro series, but the Plus supports 67W fast wired charging whereas the entry-level model settles for 33W.

In India, customers can pick up the Realme 10 Pro in the 8GB/128GB configuration at the equivalent of $319 or shell out an additional $30 for the 8GB/256GB version. The more premium 10 Pro+ will cost $379 and $399 in the same memory combinations and spending an additional $30 will get you the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage — that does take it above the $400 threshold, but to be fair, the company won't be selling too many of those. Realme said both phones would be available in the colorways of Hyperspace Gold, Nebula Blue, and Dark Matter. Sales begin on Flipkart December 14.

It's not clear when and where Realme will make further pushes on the Realme 10 Pro series if it does.