Source: Readdle PDF Expert $70 $140 Save $70 PDF Expert is the go-to PDF editor for Mac and iOS. It's intuitive, packed with features, and works across all of your [Apple] devices. If you view or edit PDF files on any kind of regular basis, run, don't walk, to grab this limited-time offer. $70 at StackSocial

It's easy to be dismissive of a software deal—especially one for an application as seemingly boring as a PDF editor. But if you're a Mac user with even a remote interest in well-designed, useful apps, you're going to want to pay attention to this. PDF Expert is made by Readdle, a software company known for making some of the best productivity apps on the market. It's well-designed, robust and beautiful, and has collected several awards, including Apple's prestigious App of the Year designation. The app typically costs $140 for a lifetime license, but for a very limited time, you can purchase it for just $70.

Why you should spend your money on PDF Expert

Full disclosure, I'm a long-time Mac user, and a big fan of Readdle's work. The company is behind several prominent and beloved apps such as Documents, Scanner Pro, and Calendars, and it also makes the massively popular email client Spark. That's a heck of a pedigree, and it's only bolstered by what many consider to be, hand's down, the best PDF editor available. It's so good that it's essentially become the gold standard, by which all other PDF apps are measured, and I've even witnessed Mac users switch to another OS, and then promptly switch back when they couldn't find comparable PDF software on the new platform.

As for the app itself, it has everything you'd want in such a utility. You can edit PDFs by changing the text and adding links and images. You can also annotate to your heart's content with stamps, comments and highlighters, as well as fill out, redact, and sign forms. There's built-in OCR for recognizing text, and you can convert to and from all major document file types. Plus there are iPhone and iPad versions of PDF Editor, which allow you to work on and save documents across all of your devices. We should note here, though, that these apps are not included in today's deal, as the lifetime license is only for the macOS version of the software.

To be honest, even if you rarely deal with PDF documents, the application is good enough and the discount is good enough that it warrants buying. It's like owning a good pair of golf clubs, even though you're not an avid golfer. They look great sitting in the office or garage, and when you do eventually hit the links, the experience is measurably better than if you were using lower grade clubs that are tough to hit. OK, maybe golf metaphors aren't for everyone, but you get the idea. Grab PDF Editor 3 while you can at 50% off.