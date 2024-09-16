This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

We've known it was coming for almost a year, but today's the day we've been waiting for: The texting situation between the default messaging apps for Android and iPhone is getting a huge upgrade with RCS support. On Android, Google Messages, Samsung Messages, and numerous carrier texting apps have supported rich chats for years, but now that Apple has made iOS 18 official, iPhones can finally use the protocol meant to replace SMS and MMS.

Apple has officially released iOS 18 to the public channel, meaning iPhone users across the world will start seeing an update available today. Once they install the update, they'll be able to receive RCS messages sent to their phone number through Apple's Messages app, the home of iMessage.

The official Android account on Twitter/X celebrated the milestone with a series of tweets calling attention to some of the features you can now enjoy. Being able to send high resolution photos and videos, reacting to messages using emoji, and freely adding and removing people from group chats are a few of the benefits you're likely to notice.

In a lighthearted jab that references the green bubble problem and Google's campaign to pressure Apple into adopting RCS, the Android account quips "Apple is starting to #GetTheMessage. Here's to green and blue being friends."