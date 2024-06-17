Summary Apple will roll out RCS support in iOS 18 later this year, enabling advanced chat features between Android and iPhone users.

The current beta version contains inactive code for the functionality. One user was able to activate this code to test out Apple's progress towards implementing the feature.

As it stands, Apple's RCS implementation shows delivery status and allows file sharing, among other features, but lacks read receipts and encryption in group chats.

If you have an Android device and you regularly text your friends with iPhones, you know how frustrating it can be. Without iMessage interoperability and no Rich Communications Services (RCS) support, it can be challenging to send everything from photos to files. Apple has already made it widely known that it will concede in 2024 and roll out RCS support with iOS 18. Although it hasn’t become official just yet, one user has managed to catch a glimpse of what it may look like.

While not enabled for users yet, the first beta version of iOS 18 includes latent code for RCS support in Apple's Messages app, home of iMessages. But as seen in screenshots posted on X by @dhinakg, one user was able to activate the functionality with some tinkering and get an early look at Apple's progress towards implementing the messaging standard (via Android Authority).

As it stands, it's already clear that RCS support for iPhone will allow for features including delivery status and file transfers. In fact, it looks like high-resolution file transferring will be possible between iMessage and Android users once the support goes live. That being said, there are still some key features missing at first glance.

Drawbacks spotted in Apple's RCS support

While delivery status may now be seen, it does not look like the current version has read receipts from iPhone users in group chats, nor is it currently possible to react to these types of messages. There is also no end-to-end encryption for messages sent between Android and iPhone devices, which poses a security concern. At the moment, it’s clear that there is still much that needs to be worked out before RCS support goes live, expected to happen this fall with the release of iOS 18. Given the lack of a timeline from Apple, these screenshots suggest that there could still be a long wait before the feature is available for public testing in the iOS 18 beta program.

Apple confirmed at the end of 2023 that it would be bringing RCS support to its devices after intentionally avoiding it for years. At the time, the company acknowledged that doing so would provide more interoperability compared to SMS and MMS. Additionally, it noted that the support would specifically extend to iMessage, giving some hope to an end of the “blue bubble” versus “green bubble” feud. Much of Apple’s so-called change of heart has been credited to a crackdown on the Big Tech giant by the European Union, calling for more interoperability. Whatever the reasoning may be, the outcome will most likely be a win for everyone who uses text messages.

