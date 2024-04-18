Summary Razer's Kishi Ultra controller offers premium specs with console-sized triggers and customizable buttons for $150.

The Kishi Ultra connects to Android, iOS, and PC devices with RGB lighting and custom haptic feedback for a luxe gaming experience.

Despite the high cost and potential power consumption, the Kishi Ultra is poised to be the top controller for mobile gamers.

Razer has a reliable reputation when it comes to gaming on consoles, PCs, or smartphones. From keyboards, to webcams, to gaming handhelds, Razer makes it all. Mobile gamers are particularly appreciative of its controller lineup. That’s why it’s good to see that an update to its Kishi line of controllers is here (you can order it on the website now) and the new Kishi Ultra looks worthy of the Kishi name.

Razer Kishi Ultra specs and details

High-end price, high-end specs

The Razer Kishi Ultra is a wrap-around USB-C controller with all the bits and bobs that you demand from a premium mobile controller. Foremost, it’s bigger than most other wrap-around controllers. The Kishi Ultra looks to have the same heft as a first-party console controller. Unlike the previous model, the Kishi V2, which we loved, the Ultra has hand-grip handles that protrude from the bottom of each half, which should make it more comfortable to hold over marathon gaming sessions.

It has all the buttons you would expect from a $150 controller with some premium upgrades to justify the cost. The four triggers are “console sized” and use Hall-effect sensors to capture analog input. The two clickable thumbsticks are coated in DuPont TPSiV thermoplastic to ensure a longer life on the anti-friction surface. It also features an L4 and R4 button which can be customized through the free app. And if the quality is anything like the V2, the 8-way directional pad and ABXY buttons should continue to have good tactility with a clicky feel.

What else can it do?

It’s got RGB!

The Kishi Ultra connects to your Android phone via USB-C, but it can also connect to your computer or your iOS device (iPhone and iPad). The special USB-C “island” input also promises to allow the Kishi to connect with many different phones, even with their protective cases on. Razer goes so far as to say that the new Kishi will work with all first-party iPhone cases.

The haptics also sound very luxe on the new Kishi. Inside each of the handles is a coil that Razer says can provide multi-directional haptics. How that will be implemented is unclear, but it sounds cool. Razer says that developers will be able to use its Interhaptics SDK to create custom haptic feedback for their games.

Kishi Ultra, for the discerning gamer

There’s no question that, at $150, this is an expensive controller. Still, it’s got a lot of really cool things going on. I didn’t even mention pass-through charging. But all of those cool things — particularly RGB and haptic feedback — come at the cost of not just money, but power consumption as well. The Kishi Ultra doesn't have a battery, so it could be voracious with how much power it pulls from your phone. Hopefully, we will get our hands on one soon, and we can tell you how it performs. If you're thinking of ordering one from Razer, you should get it by the end of the month if you order today. Are you thinking of picking up the Kishi V2 instead? If so, check out or list of compatible phones.