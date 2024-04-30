Summary Razer falsely claimed Zephyr masks were N95-grade, leading to a $1.1 million fine from the FTC for false advertising.

The company never tested its masks with the FDA or NIOSH, making the N95-grade claims invalid and misleading for consumers.

People who bought the Zephyr mask can expect refunds in the future, as Razer is now obligated to hand over all $1,071,254.33 in profits made from the mask to the FTC for customer reimbursement.

Back in 2021, when COVID-19 was taking the world by storm, health experts and doctors recommended people wear masks as an effective way to lower the risk of getting infected with the virus. At the time, Razer seized the opportunity and launched its Zephyr mask as an accessory for those who wanted to look classy and cool while preserving their health. Back then, the gaming peripherals manufacturer claimed its mask offered N95-grade protection. However, it has now turned out that Razer's health claims were false, and the company is now being forced to give refunds to Zephyr mask buyers.

According to Engadget, while Razer first advertised the Zephyr mask as N95-grade and also launched a Pro version of it in 2022, the company later removed the N95-grade claims from its product page and marketing materials after it was evident that such claims were not approved by US health agencies.

Along the way, Razer was hit with a $1.1 million fine from the FTC over false advertising claims for its Zephyr mask. Additionally, the firm needs to pay $100,000 in fines for its unsubstantiated health claims.

Razer's Zephyr wasn't a N95-grade mask

For clarity, N95-grade refers to a mask's ability to filter out 95 percent of relevant particles. Any product making such a claim in the US must undergo testing and be approved by the FDA or the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). However, the FTC has confirmed that Razer's Zephyr mask was not submitted for testing with either of these agencies.

Source: Razer

You can now see the list of certified N95 mask producers on the NIOSH website. Unsurprisingly, you won't find the Razer name there. The FTC argues that Razer only stopped advertising its product as an N95-grade mask and continued selling it despite being aware of its false claims.

As the FTC's complaint reads, Razer made $1,071,254.33 in revenue from selling Zephyr masks. The company is now obligated to hand over the same money to the FTC to be distributed among impacted customers. Zephyr masks were sold for $100 at the time. Additionally, the FTC prevented Razer from claiming health benefits for its products while they're not yet certified by the FDA.

It remains to be seen where impacted customers must submit their refund requests. However, if you bought a Razer Zephyr mask, you can hope to get a refund soon through the FTC.