As you might have heard, Fossil and Razer have teamed up for a bit of an unusual collab: The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 is a custom version of the Fossil Gen 6 that was released last year, and only 1337 will be available for purchase. I've had the opportunity to use one for a while now, and it doesn't exactly scream gamer — but personally, I appreciate the subtlety.

There aren't any flashy gaming-oriented features in the Razer X Fossil Gen 6. Functionally, it's identical to the normal Gen 6. Aesthetically, it's... nearly identical to the normal Gen 6. Razer's customizations amount to a handful of exclusive watch faces, some green accents around Wear OS, and two Razer-branded silicone watch bands: one everyday black, one trademark Razer green.

Razer's three exclusive watch faces are even pretty subdued.

I'd hoped for some kind of customization on the watch's body, maybe Razer's three-headed snake debossed on the crown, but it's the same 44-millimeter case the normal watch uses. On the bright side, the original Fossil Gen 6 has great build quality, and, using the same parts, Razer's version does too. It feels weighty and solid, and the crown rotates so you can scroll without having to cover up the watch's crisp 1.28-inch OLED display.

Such a small-scale collaboration between two companies as large as Razer and Fossil seems a little strange, and it's more or less a given the extremely limited run of 1337 units will sell out fast (and no, the individual watch you're seeing here isn't part of that 1337 — I asked). But for a collector's item, it's hard to argue with the price: at $329, this limited edition version is only 30 bucks more than the regular ol' Gen 6 — and it comes with two straps. You'll have your chance to get one starting Monday through Fossil, Razer, and GameStop.

