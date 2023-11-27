Razer Anzu $43 $200 Save $157 Razer's Anzu Smart Glasses offer excellent battery life at five hours, complete with touch controls, so you don't have to take the glasses off. You can even take calls thanks to an integrated mic. And thanks to today's Cyber Monday sale, you can score a pair dirt cheap. $43 at Amazon $60 at Razer

Have you ever wanted your glasses frames to double as Bluetooth speakers? Boy howdy, do we have a sale for you! Razer, one of the most well-known PC peripheral manufacturers, has you covered with its Razer Anzu Smart Glasses.

As the name would imply, these aren't any ordinary glasses. These glasses are smart, which means you can connect your phone or any other Bluetooth-enabled device to them and do what any other smart speaker would do. This means you can stream Spotify with some chill tunes oozing out of the Anzu's speakers tucked behind your ears, and you can also take calls since these frames also come with a built-in mic. Smart indeed.

And don't forget, the Anzus are still glasses, so you get both polarized and blue-light filtered lenses you can pop into your square or round frames. And since they are smart, you won't want the electronics within to get ruined with excessive moisture, which is why the IPX 4 design ensures these smart glasses are splashproof. Pair that with 5 hours of battery for low latency audio (60ms), and you have a slick pair of smart glasses to tool around in that double as Bluetooth speakers.

Why you should grab a pair of Razer Anzu Smart Glasses while you can

But what good is any of this if the price isn't right? Suffice it to say, Razer's glasses weren't as successful as the company planned, and so you can pick up what used to cost $200 at an incredible price of $42.39 at Amazon. Heck, even Razer is selling these glasses for a cool $60. So what was once a strange and niche purchase that required a few hundred bucks is now so affordable that anyone can test out the smart glasses waters.

You can jump into a pair of Razer's Anzu smart glasses through this Cyber Monday doorbuster without breaking a sweat or the bank. You can finally fulfill a life goal of strutting your stuff in public with your favorite tunes following you everywhere you go. The pool, the bus, the library, now your music and your shades can go everywhere and anywhere. For once, we finally have a good excuse to wear our sunglasses at night.

Seriously, why spend hundreds on a pair of Ray Bans next summer when you can score a pair of Razer Anzus for under 50 bucks this Cyber Monday?