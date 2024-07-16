Razer Kishi V2 $60 $100 Save $40 The Razer Kishi V2 is one of the best mobile gaming controllers. It’s now available for just $60 during Prime Day, leveling up your gaming experience. You get an excellent set of buttons and triggers and a compact and portable experience for that price. It has removable pads and can fit even larger smartphones. $60 at Amazon

Razer Kishi V2 Pro $89 $150 Save $61 The Razer Kishi V2 Pro takes things a step further, providing Pro controls with Hypersense haptics. It has analog triggers, micro switches, and even a programmable multifunction button, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a USB-C port and complete support for PC and Xbox cloud gaming, ideal for leveling up your gaming experience on the go or at home. $89 at Amazon

The Razer Kishi V2 is an excellent game controller for Android smartphones. It offers an incredible, versatile experience that works with most smartphones, regardless of size. It’s highly portable and compact, making it easy to carry wherever you go. It has tactile buttons, micro switches, and low latency, which is crucial for gaming.

One of our nitpicks with the Razer Kishi V2 during our review was that it was too expensive. However, during Prime Day, you can get it at 40% off for just $60, making it a steal. The more advanced Kishi V2 Pro is also off, now available for just $89 instead of its $150 price tag.

What’s great about the Razer Kishi V2 gaming controllers?

The Razer Kishi V2 is one of the best mobile gaming controllers. It offers a light and portable experience with micro switches, passthrough charging, and removable pads that fit a wide range of devices of all sizes.

During our review, we found the Kishi V2 to be a really good-looking gaming controller that could fit most smartphones. While the V2 isn’t nearly as pocketable as the first generation, it uses a new bridge that can fit more devices, making it a worthwhile tradeoff.

The buttons on the controller feel tactile and great to touch, which is essential for buttons that you’ll be pressing for hours at a time. The back also has a comfortable grip with a texture, making it ideal to hold for several hours. The controller also has a USB-C connection, so you to charge your phone while playing your favorite games.

The Kishi V2 doesn’t have any internal batteries, and it’s powered by the phone’s USB-C connection. The Kishi V2 Pro works similarly for the most part, but it also features Hypersense haptics, which provide vibration feedback for a more enhanced and immersive experience. The V2 Pro also has an Xbox button, and it’s certified to stream games from the cloud, offering slightly more versatility for those who want to play AAA games on their smartphones.