Your changes have been saved Razer Kishi V2 $40 $100 Save $60 A fantastic controller that's now down to a price that can't be ignored. At just $40, this controller is an absolute steal. $40 at Amazon

Despite phones having excellent touchscreens, and games providing excellent touch controls, you can't beat the feeling of playing with a controller. And if you're someone that enjoys playing games on their phone but wants to take things to the next level, we recommend grabbing this Razer Kishi V2 controller since it's now on sale.

For a limited time, you can score 60% off this controller, which knocks a whopping $60 off the original $100 retail price. That means you can now pick it up for just $40 if you act quickly. This is the lowest price and best price we've seen from any retailer, so get it while you can before it's gone.

What's great about the Razer Kishi V2 controller?

Close

There are a lot of things to love about the Razer Kishi V2 game controller. Not only is it light and compact, but it also fits an assortment of different phones and delivers when it comes to performance, thanks to its responsive micro switches that sit under the buttons. And yes, even the d-pad feels good, so feel free to mash out some of your favorite games without worry.

In addition, you also get passthrough charging, which means hours of gameplay without having to undock and charge your phone. While made from plastic, the controller feels good in the hand, offering just the right balance when it comes to quality and durability. You also get an assortment of buttons that makes it quite versatile, great for native Android games and also streaming platforms as well.

The real highlight, however, is that this controller is now on sale. While our main complaint about this controller was its high price, it's now well below that, making it a no-brainer at just $40. Of course, if you're still on the fence and want some other options, we recommend checking out our other favorite game controllers for Android phones.

But if the Razer Kishi V2 looks like it fits all your needs, and the price is right, then get it while you can because this rare deal won't be around for long.