The Razer Kishi is a cool mobile gamepad that stretches out like an accordion to clamp onto your phone — making it a sort of Android-based Switch Lite. Assuming your phone fits, it's a really great way to control mobile games. It's not an easy sell at 80 bucks, but Black Friday's come early: Today, it's $45 — the cheapest we've ever seen new units go for.

The controller doesn't have Bluetooth: It connects to your phone by USB, which eliminates the (very minor) latency a wireless connection introduces. But that also means you can't use it for anything but your phone — it can only connect by USB, and the pass-through charging port doesn't support data at all. It also doesn't fit every phone; the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, for example, don't work — though some users have reported success modifying the controller to fit larger devices.

If you've got an officially supported phone (that's one "with center-mounted USB-C port and within the supported dimensions of 145.3 – 163.7 mm (Height) x 68.2–78.1 mm (Width) x 7.0 – 8.8 mm (Depth)," according to Razer) or if you're confident in your modding skills, this is a great way to play mobile games. Hit the link below to pick one up.

