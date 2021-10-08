If you take gaming on your phone seriously, but are looking for that next step on where to go, here's a big and cheap idea: you can grab a Razer Kishi gamepad for a floor-low price.

If your Android device has a USB-C port in a predictable place, this gamepad should work with it. The joysticks do well with torsion, the buttons are clacky, everything's responsive as heck, and it's just fun to use with your modern favorites or nostalgic emulators. Our full review on this accessory can be found here.

We last checked in on a deal for the Kishi at $66, but with refurbs coming into the market and DailySteals selling them, you can grab one today for just $41. Find problems in the first 30 days of ownership? You got a warranty. Good to go? Click below.

Buy: DailySteals

