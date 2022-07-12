Since Razer released the Kishi controller in 2020, it's been a staple of mobile gaming, which is a good reason. It's built well, is comfortable to hold in hand, relies on USB-C for connections cutting down on latency, folds up for easy transportation, and fits a solid selection of Android phones. The only caveat for the last two years is that the Razer Kishi is typically an expensive controller, but thanks to the onslaught of Prime Day sales, you can pick one up today for $45 (typically retailing for $80), which is about as good as it gets.

Razer Kishi — $35 off

$45 at Amazon

Thanks to Prime Day, tons of excellent sales are going live right now. Since I'm intimately familiar with the Razer Kishi as AP's gaming guru, I figured it would be a good idea to share the current sale for the Razer Kishi, one of my favorite mobile controllers. It's a side-by-side device that's existed as the defacto Android gaming controller since its release, not only because it comes from Razer, one of the world's top peripheral manufacturers, but because it's such a valuable tool for gaming on Android. So seeing that there are plenty of mobile games that not only offer controller support but often require it thanks to demanding controls initially designed for controllers (yes, I'm talking about ports), breaking out the Kishi is a surefire way to ensure you get the most out of your gaming sessions, especially if you're into competitive play in games like Rocket League Sideswipe or Apex Legends Mobile.

So if you've been itching to get your hands on a Razer Kishi but always thought the $80 retail price was too high, today's Prime Day sale is your window to pick up on the cheap at $45, almost half off. Mark my words; it's a quality device that I use just about every day as I test games for my AP gaming news coverage. It's a staple in my life, one I've loved since I got my first taste back in 2020. The Razer Kishi is easily one of the best controllers on the platform, especially if you require a device that clips on each end of the phone for a Nintendo Switch-like experience.