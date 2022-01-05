Can't bear the thought of your living room, kitchen, or guest room looking drab? Want to spread the joy of all the RGB gear in, on, and around your Fortnite rig? Razer, which booted up its CES 2022 presence with a very un-RGB smartwatch, wants to bring every single smart bulb and lightstrip in your house under its roof with the Razer Smart Home app.

The company is opening up its Chroma RGB ecosystem, which currently has 50 (primarily PC-based) hardware partners, to smart home appliance makers in the hopes of syncing their products to player action in more than 200 games. The Razer Smart Home app will be the portal for users to control more than just a Lifx, Yeelight, or Nanoleaf — lighting manufacturers following some of the nerdier aesthetics out there. Think along the lines of Philips Hue or Cync.

PC users are already able to utilize the Chroma Studio, Chroma Visualizer, and Chroma Connect programs to manage their RGB experience. The new Razer Smart Home app is simply meant to extend the experience to mobile as most smart bulbs are managed with a mobile-first if not mobile-only experience — why not the stuff already connected through your Razer account?

Both the Chroma RGB Ecosystem expansion and the new app are due out sometime in the first half of the year.

