Summary The FTC is distributing over $1 million in refunds to 6,764 consumers who purchased Razer Zephyr masks.

The refunds are a result of a settlement following an FTC lawsuit alleging deceptive marketing of the masks as offering N95-level protection.

Refunds are being sent via checks and PayPal; recipients should cash checks within 90 days and redeem PayPal payments within 30 days.

Razer's foray into the N95 respirator/mask market was as unnecessary as a RTX 4090 while playing Solitaire — but alas, it happened, and it is clear that the peripheral-maker was biting off more than it could chew.

For reference, back in late 2021, when the world was battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Razer decided to turn its CES-revealed concept of a mask into a full-fledged product called Zephyr.

At the time, the peripheral-maker claimed that the Zephyr offered N95-grade protection. However, unbeknownst to those who bought the $100 mask, Razer's claims were not substantiated, with the mask never going through the FDA or the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health's (NIOSH) testing.

The FTC's lawsuit against Razer revealed that the peripheral-maker knew that its masks were not N95-grade, but it decided to advertise them as so anyway with wordings such as "N95-grade filters." Internal tests done by the company revealed that the masks could only achieve a maximum of 86.3 percent PFE (Particulate Filtration Efficiency). Razer later scrubbed all N95 claims from its Zephyr masks’ website.

As a result, Razer was hit with a $100,000 false advertising fine from the FTC and was forced to cough up over $1 million in disbursements back in April 2024. The latter is now going out to those who bought the mask, with the median refund being roughly $150.

$1.02 million in refunds already out

Source: FTC

In a new FTC press release (via ArsTechnica), the regulatory body indicated that it is sending checks and PayPal payments to the 6,764 consumers who purchased the Zephyr mask. "FTC court orders typically require the defendants to provide a list of customers, along with their contact information, and how much they paid. We use this information to send refunds," reads the FTC's FAQ page regarding refunds. Additionally, according to an FTC refunds website, it has already sent $1.02 million in refunds, so check your mailbox and/or PayPal.

Consumers with questions about their refund can get in touch with Simpluris, the refund administrator for the claim. Alternatively, check out the commission's FAQ page for more information.