Your changes have been saved A convertible design Razer Edge $250 $400 Save $150 The Razer Edge is a convertible handheld console. It features a detachable controller and a 6.8-inch OLED screen. It also runs on Android. Pros Beautiful display Powerful Qualcomm G3x Gen 1 processor Good performance Cons Uncommon 20:9 aspect ratio Controller drains battery on standby $250 at Razer

Your changes have been saved Cloud gaming on a budget Logitech G Cloud $260 $300 Save $40 The Logitech G Cloud is a budget Android gaming handheld powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor. It also has a 7-inch IPS LCD panel and an Xbox-like controller design. Pros Solid battery life Excellent cloud gaming performance Cons 60Hz display Underpowered for graphic-intensive Android games $260 at Amazon



The Razer Edge and the Logitech G Cloud are two of the best Android handheld gaming consoles. But both have slightly different form factors. While the Edge is essentially a small Android tablet with a snap-on controller, the G Cloud looks like other modern handheld consoles. The Razer also packs more powerful hardware, headlined by its Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip, compared to the G Cloud and its Snapdragon 720G processor. But which model makes more sense for you? Let's find out.

Read our ranking Best Android handheld consoles in 2024 There's an Android handheld for every situation

Price, availability, and specs

The Razer Edge is available in two versions: Wi-Fi and 5G. While the Wi-Fi variant will cost $400, the 5G version costs $600. The Wi-Fi version is widely available, whereas the 5G model is exclusive to Verizon in the US. However, the Wi-Fi model is often offered significantly below the list price, dipping as low as $199.

The Logitech G Cloud is more affordable, at least in terms of the list price, and costs $300. It was initially introduced at $350 but has since seen a price cut. It's also widely available. But unlike the Edge, it only comes in a Wi-Fi variant.

Here's a look at the raw specifications of the two handhelds.

Razer Edge Dimensions 260 x 85 x 11mm Playing Time Up to 5 hours Brand Razer Weight 401g Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, microSD card support Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, optional 5G Display 6.8-inch, 2400 x 1080, AMOLED, 144Hz Graphics Qualcomm Adreno 660 Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Battery 5,000mAh Expand

Logitech G Cloud Dimensions 256.84 x 117.21 x 32.95mm Playing Time Up to 12 hours Brand Logitech Weight 463g Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G RAM 4GB Storage 64GB, microSD card support Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Display 7-inch, 1920 x 1080, IPS LCD, 60Hz Graphics Qualcomm Adreno 618 Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Battery 6,000mAh Expand

Read our review Logitech G Cloud hands-on: No dark skies here Logitech's streaming handheld feels and plays like a polished product

Design and display

Convertible or not?

As mentioned, the Edge and the G Cloud have unique form factors. The Edge combines a small Android tablet with a version of the company's Kishi V2 Pro controller. The controller is detachable, and once it's removed, the Edge can be used like any other Android tablet. The Edge's tablet part is essentially a plastic, metal, and glass slab with thick bezels, rounded corners, and a back with curved edges. There are vents on the back to keep things cool and a volume rocker with a power button on the side. Additionally, there is a single USB-C port and a microSD card slot.

The feature-rich controller has ABXY buttons, two joysticks, a D-pad, triggers, and shoulder buttons. It also has a USB-C port for pass-through charging and a 3.5mm audio jack. The controller works great, and you won't be disappointed.

The G Cloud has a more mainstream design without any detachable parts. It has a standard controller design with the typical ABXY buttons, two joysticks, a D-pad, triggers, and shoulder buttons. The display sits in the middle, and the whole device feels ergonomic. It also lacks fans, so there aren't any vents. But you get a USB-C port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack, like the Edge.

Sadly, the G Cloud's controller is not as impressive as the Kishi V2 Pro you get with the Edge. It struggles to recognize some inputs, and the buttons can feel mushy. The G Cloud is also heavier than the Edge and feels bigger. Plus, the Edge has an advantage on the display front, as it has a 6.8-inch 1080p AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The G Cloud, on the other hand, has a 7-inch 1080p IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

While the Edge has superior display technology and produces vibrant colors with inky blacks, it has an odd 20:9 aspect ratio.

Software and performance

The Edge has got the edge

The Edge was launched with Android 12 and remains on the same version to date. The interface is mostly stock, and you get the company's Nexus app that works as a game launcher and includes game streaming support, the ability to map on-screen controls with the controller buttons, and more.

With the onboard Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip and 6GB of RAM in the Wi-Fi model (8 GB in the 5G model), the Razer Edge delivers a powerful gaming experience. While some of the more graphic-intensive games may push its limits, you can rest assured that you'll mostly get a good experience. Plus, it's an excellent option for using cloud gaming services, with support for most services on Android.

The Edge is also an excellent option for using cloud gaming services, and there is support for most services on Android. More importantly, you don't have to worry about the device's power while running cloud games.

The G Cloud also runs Android but has an even older Android 11 operating system. You can choose between tablet and handheld modes to get the classic Android UI or a custom interface for a seamless gaming experience. As the name suggests, it's primarily geared toward cloud gaming, allowing you to stream games using popular services, such as GeForce Now, Luna, and Xbox Cloud. The cloud gaming performance is good, and as long as you're on a decent network and your preferred service is working optimally, you'll have no trouble.

The G Cloud is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, a mid-range SoC that has become pretty dated. While this doesn't play a big role in cloud gaming, it'll impact your local gaming performance. The amount of RAM on the G Cloud is also just 4GB. If you're considering installing graphic-intensive Android games locally, you may not get the best performance due to the processor's age and the limited RAM.

Additionally, you'll get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 on the Edge. But the G Cloud has Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1. Moreover, there is a selfie camera on the Edge that you can use to show your face while streaming the gameplay. There are no cameras on the G Cloud.

Battery life

G Cloud can last longer

Razer has included a 5,000mAh battery in the Edge and can offer a few days of play. However, the controller is notorious for draining the battery life if you leave the Edge on standby. The best way to get the most out of your battery is to remove the controller or switch off the Edge after using it.

The G Cloud has no such draining issues and packs a bigger 6,000mAh battery. So, it delivers an excellent battery backup, especially if you primarily stream games from the cloud. Plus, since it has a lower resolution display, slower refresh rate, and a lower-powered chip than the Edge, it's more power-efficient.

However, the Edge has an advantage on the charging front as it supports faster charging via its 45W power brick than the 18W Quick Charge 3.0 supported by the G Cloud.

Which is right for you?

Although Android-based, the Edge and the G Cloud are pretty different when it comes to their capabilities. The Edge is undoubtedly the more powerful of the two, which helps with its locally-installed game performance. You can, of course, enjoy cloud gaming without trouble. In other highlights, its convertible form factor makes it more versatile. It also features a beautiful OLED panel with a high refresh rate. But it's not without its quirks.

Your changes have been saved Editor's pick Razer Edge Versatile and powerful $250 $400 Save $150 The Razer Edge has a lot going for it. It delivers excellent performance and has an impressive controller. It also features a gorgeous display with a small caveat. $250 at Amazon $250 at Razer

However, if you don't like the Edge's form factor, the display aspect ratio, or the battery drain issue, the G Cloud could be a decent alternative, especially if you're only using cloud gaming services. It's a more straightforward device with some things that could be improved. But it delivers a good performance with cloud gaming services. It also offers much better battery life than the Edge.