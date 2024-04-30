Razer Edge $70 off w/ promo code SSA2DR2983 $230 $400 Save $170 The Razer Edge is portable, powerful, and includes a solid controller. $230 at Newegg

Over the past year or so, gaming handhelds have really exploded in popularity, thanks in part to Valve's introduction of its Steam Deck console, but also because there are now more great choices from a range of different companies and nearly every price point. The Razer Edge first found its way to retail towards the beginning of 2023, and although some time has passed, it's still a pretty good handheld if you're looking for a dedicated gaming device that really excels at playing some of the best Android games.

While it's initial price of $400 was pretty reasonable, it's now received a steep discount that knocks $100 off. If that wasn't sweet enough, you can now save an additional $70 with coupon code "SSA2DR2983", which brings it down to its lowest price yet at just $230 for a limited time. So if you've been thinking about getting some dedicated gaming hardware for your mobile games, now's going to be a good time to shop.

What's great about the Razer Edge?

Now, what you need to know about the Razer Edge is that it comes in two parts. You get the device itself, which is powered by a Snapdragon G3x processor and the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller, which transforms it into a mobile game beast that can handle pretty much anything you can throw at it.

When it comes to the device, you're getting a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The aforementioned Snapdragon G3x processor powers the device and is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

When it comes to the controller, the Razer Kishi V2 Pro is one of our favorites, thanks to its excellent construction that's both durable and light, and micro switches that really provide a new level when it comes to input response times. You really won't find a better combination if you're looking to play Android games, and at this price, it's a no-brainer. Just make sure to use the promo code "SSA2DR2983" during check out.