I appreciate a thocky gaming keyboard as much as the next person, but if you’re looking for a sleeker, more Instagram-worthy setup, Razer may have the answer with its DeathStalker V2 Pro. The company aims to maintain the performance you’d expect from a high-end mechanical keyboard without taking up half your desk.

Even if you never plan on touching a game, the V2 Pro still offers enticing features. So, if you can get over the name — which sounds like what you get when you let your five-year-old name the T-ball team — then you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise for a few reasons.

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro Great performance in a sleek package

Razer is well known for gaming peripherals, including mice and keyboards. The Deathstalker V2 Pro lives up to the reputation with a compact ten-keyless layout and a low-profile case design that isn't too different from the average laptop keyboard. There are two switch options available, both with lower travel and actuation distances than conventional switches. The board feels premium with an aluminum top plate and customizable per-key RGB backlighting.

Slim appearance

Wired/wireless flexibility Cons No wrist rest

Price and availability

The Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro is available through Razer and Best Buy for $250. In addition to two color choices — black or white — you can select which key switch you prefer. Razer offers linear low-profile or clicky low-profile switch options on the DeathStalker V2 Pro. A tenkeyless version is also available for $220.

Design, hardware, what’s in the box

Razer nailed the design of the DeathStalker V2 Pro. It doesn’t scream gamer aesthetic like similar products from the company. Instead, Razer went for a sleek and minimalist format, with only muted branding beneath the right Alt and Fn keys. While I understand the black variant might fit better in your setup, I love the look of the white DeathStalker. It’s a clean look that allows the RGB to glow against the aluminum top plate. Even though the keyboard is a bit pricey, it at least feels the part. So, despite the slim and minimalist design, the DeathStalker V2 Pro is a solid piece of hardware that won’t slide around during intense gaming sessions.

When Razer describes the keyboard as ultra-slim, it's not an exaggeration — the DeathStalker V2 Pro tapers from 26mm down to 21mm near your wrists. Razer doesn't include a wrist rest with the board, but that's because you don't need one, which is what low-profile boards are all about.

As you'd expect for a mechanical gaming keyboard, the star of the show is the Razer Low Profile Optical Switch. As I mentioned earlier, you have two choices: a linear or clicky switch, both with different actuation points and typing feels. The red linear switches are smoother with silicon dampeners to reduce noise. They require 45g of force and actuate at 1.2mm.

On the other hand, if you want the entire house to know you're gaming or flaming someone in a Twitter argument, Razer also offers its clicky purple switches. These switches require 50g of force and actuate at 1.5mm. It's not quite the cacophony of sound Cherry MX Blue switches create, but they're still loud enough for a clicky switch.

Despite the noise, I enjoyed the purple switches thanks to their tactility. Typing is an absolute breeze (this entire review is being punched out on the DeathStalker V2 Pro), and playing Starfield for hours was great without finger fatigue. For Starfield, in particular, the purple switches came in handy — the menu system is a little wonky, so the tactile feedback helped with those long Tab presses in my inventory.

Instead of standard double-shot PBT plastic key caps, Razer uses its own ABS mixture with HyperGuard coating. The company claims the caps will better maintain their matte look, keeping the inevitable shine inherent to using ABS at bay longer than similar caps. The ledgers are laser-etched to allow the light from the RGB LEDs to pass through.

While not the brightest I’ve ever seen, the RGB is decent on the DeathStalker V2 Pro. There are plenty of patterns to choose from, and the overall lighting effect is pleasant. If you want to get creative with your own patterns, you can download the Chroma Studio and design custom lighting effects. Patterns and brightness can also be changed on the fly using only the keyboard by pressing Function+Control plus any number from 2-7.

For dinosaurs like me who always keep the keyboard wired (I don’t care what Razer claims; response time is always better wired vs Bluetooth), the company included a braided USB-C cable.

Software and features

I can’t be too hard on Razer Synapse because I have yet to see a company release good peripheral software. Whether it’s Roccat, Corsair, or Logitech, the experience is lacking. Despite my reservations, the Synapse software is useful for a few tasks. You can adjust RGB brightness, edit up to 6 Macro profiles (this can also be done on the fly), and set up Razer’s Hyperspeed multi-device pairing.

Underneath the keyboard, there is a little compartment for a USB dongle, which can link the keyboard and a compatible wireless mouse to a single USB port over a 2.4GHz wireless network. If you typically game wirelessly, it’s a nifty way to free up a USB port for an additional finger warmer or heated coaster.

As for on-keyboard controls, Razer added a few useful functions. Function+F9 will allow you to program the Macros I mentioned earlier, while Function+F10 enables gaming mode — which is interesting on the DeathStalker. In addition to the standard disabling of the Windows key, you can select to have the keyboard ignore an Alt+F4 input. Does anyone still fall for that anymore?

I guess it’s comforting to have extra protection against a particularly feisty 12-year-old trying to get you to close your game. Macros can be edited in software, but there is onboard storage to save your macros to the keyboard. Media functions are fairly simple, with a single metal button and a metal roller for volume control. They both work well, and the click is enjoyable on the button.

Even though I prefer my keyboards plugged in, the DeathStalker V2 Pro is a capable wireless keyboard. It can connect through Bluetooth or through the 2.4GHz wireless adapter I mentioned earlier. I love how it can connect to up to three different devices. If you’re a streamer or artist, you can have one keyboard on your desk and switch between computers as needed.

A wireless keyboard also requires decent battery life, and Razer has a way on its site to calculate how much battery you can expect based on how bright you keep the RGB. At max brightness, you can expect about 26 hours of usage on a single charge. If you need to check battery life but don’t want to open the app, Function+End will illuminate the five LEDs normally used for Caps Lock, Num Lock, etc. They are color-coded from green to red, with each LED representing 20% of battery life.

Competition

If you’re looking for a sleek keyboard but want to spend a little less, the Logitech G915 might be an option. It’ll run you around $210 but still maintains the low profile, aluminum build of the DeathStalker V2 Pro. You still get your choice of switches and 30 hours of battery life, but it’s a slightly bigger design with dedicated macro keys on the left side of the deck.

The Corsair K100 Air Wireless is for people who think the DeathStalker isn’t low-profile enough. It features Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile switches and actuation at 0.8mm. Overall, it’s 11mm, a full 10mm slimmer than the DeathStalker. That extra bit of sleek comes at a cost, as the K100 is typically sold for $280.

Should you buy it?

I went into this review a little skeptical about the DeathStalker V2 Pro. I didn’t know how much I would enjoy a slim gaming keyboard built with proprietary low-profile switches, but I’m definitely a convert. The gaming experience is crisp with the tactile switches, and the typing experience is buttery with the linears.

Everything from the build quality of the deck to the feel of the keycaps is premium, and if you’re looking to upgrade your setup to something that looks a little less Alienware and a little more Marie Kondo, then the DeathStalker V2 Pro is worth a purchase.