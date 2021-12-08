Aside from its laptops, Razer is known for releasing unique accessories for smartphones typically aimed at gamers like the Kishi mobile controller that turns your Android phone into a portable gaming console. The company is now back with another quirky accessory for smartphones: a cooler with RGB lighting. If your Android phone starts overheating and throttling while gaming, you can use the Razer Cooler Chroma to help keep its temperature in check.

The RGB cooler features a 7-blade fan that can spin at speeds of up to 6400RPM. Despite such high speeds, Razer says the fan only makes 30dB of noise, which is notably lower than the 40dB average noise level inside a home. The "advanced smartphone cooling technology" inside the accessory includes a thermoelectric cooler, an aluminum heat sink, and a cooling plate as a CPU heat spreader to draw the excess heat away from your smartphone and direct it towards the fan.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

The cooler is MagSafe compatible, so it will magnetically attach to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. Razer bundles a "universal clamp" for Android devices that is compatible with smartphones with a width of 67-88mm. Despite being made for mobiles, the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma does not feature a built-in battery. Instead, it connects to your phone over USB-C and draws power from it, or you could just plug it into a power bank, though that will limit its usefulness. The fan speed and the 12 RGB LEDs can be customized over Bluetooth LE.

You can buy the Razer Cooler Chroma from the company's website for $60. The pricing is definitely on the steeper side, but if your phone tends to start throttling while playing heavy games, this accessory could help resolve that. However, it is tough to say just how beneficial this cooler will actually be in real-life use. Plus, do you really need a $60 cooler to improve your phone's performance in games like Genshin Impact?

Here's the fix if you can't play Rocket League Sideswipe on the Pixel 6 Don't worry, it's an easy solution

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email