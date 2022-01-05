Smartwatch producer Fossil is back for another year, taking the opportunity during CES 2022 to push forward its sixth generation of Wear OS smartwatches with its Skagen brand taking the lead. In addition, Razer is snagging a slice of the action by partnering with the company for a limited edition wearable.

If you know anything about the Fossil Gen 6 that came out this fall, you should be familiar with the spec template. Both the Skagen Falster Gen 6 (above) and the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 (below) run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset which should bring improved multi-processor performance, better sleep tracking from previous generations, and (relatively) new heart rate and blood oxygen monitors. Other spec highlights for their Bluetooth 5.0 watches include a circular 1.28" display with pixel density of 328 ppi (~420p), submersion rating of 3 ATM, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and the ability to get an 80% charge with 30 minutes of fast charging. The general version of Wear OS 3, much unlike what we saw with Samsung's Galaxy Watch4, won't be available out of the box and there's no firm timetable on when the update will come (Google previously hinted at a "mid to second half" launch from Fossil). At least the Razer buyers will get three unique watchfaces to play with.

The Falster comes in a 42mm case size, silver-tone, charcoal, and black colors, and with a stainless steel weave, leather, or silicone band which can be switched out for most any 20mm options. It's due out this month at Skagen's website for $295. Meanwhile, the Razer's watch case spans 44mm in black and comes with two interchangeable 22mm silicone bands — of course, they'll follow the corporate color scheme of black and green.1,337 units will be made available for $325 this month. They can purchased at the websites of Fossil, Gamestop, and Razer. Select Fossil stores will also have some stock.

