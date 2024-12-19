Compared to bulky, heavy, immersive VR headsets, extended reality glasses sport less immersive displays and more comfortable form factors. After all, they serve as glasses. However, worthwhile extended reality glasses hardly existed until the last few years' hardware advances delivered the compact, lightweight components that make them possible.

Considering it's a relatively niche category, I've remained skeptical. After several poor experiences with the dizziness and nausea many people experience from VR, I was apprehensive about trying smart eyewear again. I hesitated to test the RayNeo Air 2s, assuming this was an underdeveloped area of tech.

While they're less smart than AI glasses, the Air 2s is a wearable HD display. With no cameras or microphones, they occupy a different space than novel eyewear like Ray-Ban Metas or hardware like VR headsets. Knowing this, I readied myself for disappointment and to share the sad news that true AR glasses remain a dream.

I'm thrilled to report that RayNeo's cheapest smart glasses do what they say and well. In light of Google's recent Android XR announcement, the budget-tier Air 2ss effectiveness offers hope that real augmented reality is around the corner.

What the RayNeo Air 2s glasses are

And what they're not supposed to be

A few key aspects set these apart from what I'd consider AR glasses. First, they need a wired connection and heavily obscure your vision. You can't walk around wearing them. Second, they don't have a camera, microphones, or any input, which precludes them from actually augmenting reality.

Third (this is the big one), their bright, bold displays occupy your central field of vision, forcing concentration on what RayNeo compares to a 201-inch projector screen. Instead of interacting with the world, they provide powerful visuals courtesy of micro-OLED displays. Consider them a cross between a VR headset and AR glasses.

They weigh a slightly front-heavy 78 grams. Despite knowing that beforehand, the comfort surprised me, offering the first inkling that XR tech might have mainstream potential. Without microchips or batteries in the temples, most of the heft comes from the OLED panels and their supports, which AR eyewear typically lacks. If relatively low-cost wearable lenses rest this naturally, I'm interested in how general use AR glasses feel.

Unexpected versatility with a learning curve

I tested three uses for RayNeo's eye-mounted monitors. The simplest is watching movies, which suits them perfectly. They support 3D playback in side-by-side (stereoscopic) mode, which decent media players can easily handle. I finally saw the original Avatar after I missed its theatrical run, and 3D TVs died off.

I've toyed with minimalist, ultra-portable gear for years, so I hoped these would work as all-purpose monitors and allow for productivity on the go. They do and can, in that order, although the learning curve felt steep. They leave plenty of visibility at the bottom, so I didn't feel isolated or blindfolded. I got used to the minor jostling from small head movements. I need to shore up my gadget selection to use them on the road, but AR wearables employ wireless connectivity, providing additional hope for smart glasses' future.

Finally, I've played PC games since I was young, overclocking 486 CPUs, so an immersive gaming experience came next. They made Assassin's Creed: Odyssey look incredible, but with some connectivity caveats that apply to other headsets.

How the RayNeo Air 2s work

They're pretty simple if you have the right device

RayNeo paints the Air 2s as widely compatible, which holds true using devices that support DisplayPort Alt Mode over USB-C. That includes a range of flagship and near-flagship phones from the last few years, including Samsung phones back to the Galaxy S9+. Most devices supporting DP Alt Mode over USB make connection a one-cable affair.

They also work great with modern gaming handhelds, drawing the data and power they need from the USB-C port on devices like the Steam Deck. Full-size consoles require an adapter that adds 5W while passing the audio and video data to the glasses. If PlayStation VR made you sick, RayNeo's wearable monitors make an excellent compromise.