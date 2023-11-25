Most of video game history has been an ongoing quest for better graphics and faster processing. Early video games made little effort to endeavor towards life-like verisimilitude because the hardware power to render life-like images didn't exist on a consumer scale. As hardware advanced, so did the ambition of game developers. What was once considered impossible for home gaming is now a fact of life.

That impossibility, long an invaluable tool among movie studios, is called ray tracing. You may have it on your computer or console. What is this magic technology that adds unprecedented realism to your games, and which high-end gaming phones is it available on?

Ray tracing in a nutshell

The concept behind ray tracing is simple. Photons of light move in a straight line, reflecting and refracting until they reach your eyes and you see color and brightness. Ray tracing mimics the real-world behavior of light in a virtual environment. It produces more realistic lighting than was previously possible in real time on a consumer device.

That's the simple version. You have to dive deeper to get a handle on what's going on.

A primer on computer graphics

The earliest graphics were made of lines called vectors and were used in several popular arcade games of the early 80s, like Asteroids, Star Wars, and Tempest. These games were made of two-dimensional shapes drawn onto the screen of a specialized CRT.

The next generation of computer games used the same type of screen used on TVs, which didn't directly produce vector graphics. Vector displays use an electron beam to draw lines between two coordinates. Television displays sweep the electron beam horizontally across the screen from top to bottom in a raster scan.

"Raster" comes from rastrum, the Latin word for "a rake," because of the way the electron beam "rakes" across the screen.

Although it's possible to display a vector image on a raster screen, using an array of squares (called pixels) is easier. The earliest raster-/pixel-based games took place in simple two-dimensional worlds made up of pixel objects called sprites (think Shovel Knight and Vampire Survivors). As game designers began to explore the third dimension, rendering the graphics became more computationally expensive.

Sprite-based games store their graphical information in an array of color values. 3D games build virtual objects and environments made of the same vectors used in the early 80s (only now in three dimensions instead of two) and use algorithms to determine how they display based on the camera position. Because most computer and television displays are based on pixel graphics, game designers needed a way to take that three-dimensional vector data and convert it into raster data that our screens can display. That process is called rasterization.

The common method of rasterizing a 3D scene is identifying which triangles are visible to the camera. In addition to its position, each triangle has information about its color and texture associated with it that determines how it displays on the screen and how it interacts with light. In practice, there's more going on, but this is how most games render their output.

Triangle rasterization can't render shadows and reflections without using hacks, such as rendering an object twice or making multiple renders of the scene (which consumes valuable computational power). To accurately model shadows and reflections in a dynamic environment, you need a technique that mimics the behavior of light and how it interacts with the world.

Ray tracing, what is it good for?

Ray tracing models the path light takes to produce illumination and color data in 3D scenes. Despite the simplicity of the concept, the implementation is complex and has been a long time coming (the first academic paper on ray tracing was published in 1968). The problem is that a simple light bulb produces not billions or trillions of photons per second but over 200 quadrillion. Even though modeling those photons would produce the most accurate image, crunching those numbers in real time is impossible.

Source: Nvidia

Ray tracing follows the light rays backward from the camera, through each pixel to be displayed, and finally to the light source. This limits the number of calculations to the point where interactive experiences are possible. It's still so computationally taxing that real-time consumer ray tracing is limited in how it's used.

The most widespread use of ray tracing isn't to render out whole scenes (no video games do that at the moment). It's used to create realistic light, shadows, and reflections in conjunction with traditional rendering techniques. Basic ray tracing follows a ray to an object and then to the light sources. The object is in shadow if the path or paths to the light source are obstructed. Otherwise, the lighting is determined based on distance and angle. If the ray hits a reflective or refractive object, the ray is bounced or bent until it encounters another object, which is rendered on the reflective surface.

A souped-up version of ray tracing known as path tracing is used to create natural lighting in scenes. Whereas ray tracing tends to be constricted to one or two bounces, path tracing follows a ray of light through many reflections, picking up lighting data along the way. This allows for indirect, diffuse, and global illumination, which can be easy to overlook in gameplay but adds a veneer of verisimilitude that enhances a game's immersion.

Source: Nvidia

What's next for ray tracing?

Ray tracing is a relatively new technology in video games (it's been used in movies for over 20 years), so there's room to grow. Now that the crypto craze has passed, it's possible to get ray-tracing-capable graphics cards starting at around $200. As more people get their hands on the technology, more games will be made that take advantage of it. The more time developers spend with ray tracing, the more they will find ways to optimize it.

One recent optimization has the potential to more than double the frame rates for games running on Nvidia-powered hardware. It's called deep learning super sampling. It harnesses Nvidia's AI expertise and combines it with its ray tracing expertise. DLSS does a few things:

It uses AI to upscale low-resolution frame renders.

It looks at two frame renders and uses AI to create a new frame between them.

It augments ray tracing data using AI to add more detailed lighting and reflections.

If you want a taste of real-time ray tracing in your games, you need a high-end GPU such as Nvidia's GeForce RTX line of graphics cards or an AMD Radeon RX 6000 or better. If you're adventurous, try Intel's Arc cards. Nvidia's RTX line of cards is the most popular among PC gamers, but AMD powers the ray tracing work on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. You'll also find gaming laptops powered by both Nvidia and AMD.

If you do your gaming on the go and want a phone that supports ray tracing, your options are limited, but they are available. If you live in the Android ecosystem, you'll find ray tracing on Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of phones. If you prefer Apple products, the iPhone 15 series can handle your ray tracing needs.

Get ready to ray trace!

Ray tracing is a niche technology, but it won't be for long. If you don't have access to ray tracing hardware, get a taste of it through Nvidia's GeForce Now or Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming services, both of which have pros and cons.