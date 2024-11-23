Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses $263 $329 Save $66 The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses can record photos or videos up to 60 seconds in length. You can also use the glasses to livestream your activities. And they're now down to their lowest price ever with this early Black Friday deal. $263 at Amazon $263 at Best Buy

If you've been looking for a way to ditch your smartphone or digital camera when capturing photos and videos, a great pair of smart glasses might be for you. The Ray-Ban Meta are the best smart glasses that you can get right now. They offer the ability to take photos and videos, listen to music, take calls, and even use AI in order to get more information about the world around you.

Related Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses review: Built for social creators Ray-Ban style meets Meta smarts to create a pair of almost perfect POV glasses for social creators

Plus, these just look good since these are made in partnership with Ray-Ban. Of course, deals on these glasses have been pretty rare, but we're now seeing a nice discount on these glasses that drops them down to their lowest price to date at just $263. The early Black Friday deal is now available from Amazon and Best Buy. So get it from your preferred retailer while the deal is still live.

What's great about the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses?

We loved these smart glasses when we reviewed them, giving them high marks with a 9 out of 10. As you can imagine, they are comfortable to wear and look good too. They also can take pretty good photos and videos in most environments, and have excellent speakers and microphones too.

Of course, there are limitations when it comes to this device, so don't expect the best quality images and videos when it comes to darker environments. Still, outside the aforementioned, there are still lots of things to love, like being able to ask Meta AI for insight about the things you're looking at.

In addition, you can listen to music using the built-in speakers, yet still keep your ears open to the world around you. What's pretty cool is that you can even share your view when on a video call using WhatsApp, Messenger or even Instagram. For the most part, this device really does offer a lot of great perks.

And while this version on sale are just regular sunglasses, you can have them set to your ideal prescription if needed. Again, this is the best deal we've seen on the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. So if you've been thinking about buying a pair, now's going to be a great time to do so, because we don't think that prices will be getting any better.