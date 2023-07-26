Microsoft Office 2021 Professional $35 $220 Save $185 Odds are you use some Microsoft product on a near-daily basis. This one-time fee scores you lifetime access to Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more all for just $35. There's a Mac and Windows version available, so be sure to check them out now. $35 at StackSocial (Windows) $35 at StackSocial (Mac)

When it comes to creating documents and presentations, odds are you find yourself looking to Microsoft's Office products to help you out. Whether you're looking to make things for work or personal use, having access to Microsoft's suite of products at home is a must for most people, though it can get expensive. Microsoft offers a few different ways to pay for Office, from a one-time hefty payment to a recurring monthly payment. Lucky for you, those aren't the only options you have. Right now, StackSocial is offering a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for Windows or Mac for just $35, which is a huge discount when you compare it to the normal price of over $200.

What makes this a deal?

Just about all good software is moving towards a subscription model these days, which means that you pay less up front, but you carry more recurring payments. For some things, that's worth it and for others it doesn't make as much sense. Microsoft's Office products are something you may use a few times a day, but there may not be enough value in your daily activities for you to pay for it monthly. That's where this lifetime license deal comes in handy, making it incredibly affordable for you to have access to the programs you need each day without a high cost to use them.

This suite includes Microsoft Word, Excel, OneNote, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, Access, and Team (free). There is an option that's compatible with Windows and a separate one that works with Mac, so be sure you select the right one for your computer at home. It's worth noting that this is not Microsoft 365, which means that there is no access to cloud storage, Microsoft Defender, and a few other apps. You'll get free updates to the software, but you won't get the next major update.

You'll need to redeem your purchase within 30 days to activate it. This license can only be used on one computer, so be sure you activate it on the main computer that you plan to use the Microsoft Office products on.