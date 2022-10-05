In July this year, Rakuten started offering two percent cash back on every hardware purchase on the Google Store in the US. The offer went live right before the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro went up for pre-order on the big G's online store, allowing you to save more money on your purchase. Now, ahead of the launch of the Pixel 7 series and the recent release of new Nest hardware, Rakuten has upped the cash back on the Google Store to four percent, so you can save even more money on your new Google hardware purchases.

To claim the cash back, you must first install the Rakuten Cash Back Button browser extension, sign up for the service, and log into it. Then, when you visit the Google Store, a pop-up will appear confirming that four percent cash back has been activated. You receive Rakuten's cash back through PayPal, so you can spend it anywhere you want. Google One subscribers are also eligible for a minimum of three percent cash back on their Store purchases, which can go as high as 10 percent if you are on the 2TB or higher plan. But the problem is that you can use the cash back only towards future Store purchases.

Rakuten adds the cashback amount to your wallet once your order has shipped, and not after it is placed. You can redeem the cashback to your PayPal account after your wallet crosses the $5 threshold amount. You can then spend the money across any retailer you want.

Seemingly, you can stack the Google One and Rakuten cash back (via 9to5Google) for even more discount, though your mileage may vary. Nonetheless, if you plan to buy the new Nest Wifi Pro, the Pixel 7 series, or the Pixel Watch, make sure to install the Rakuten Cash Back Button extension to save more money.