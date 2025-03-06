Summary Amazon's new Kindles have suffered from yellow banding issues, leading to negative reviews.

Kobo's e-readers are affordable and defect-free compared to Kindle.

Kobo's official store on Amazon provides easy access to quality devices and challenges Kindle's dominance.

It's no secret that Amazon mishandled the launch of its latest generation of Kindle hardware last year, rushing out devices that seemingly didn't receive any quality control. Current customer reviews are telling, especially for the Colorsoft, with 25% of its reviews listed at 1-star. Both the new Paperwhite and Colorsoft suffer from yellow banding issues, and despite many claiming the issue is fixed, reviews paint a different picture. While Amazon does state it will replace any device that suffers from this banding defect, you have to wonder why anyone would take the gamble.

This is why the arrival of an official Kobo store on Amazon's US storefront (via Good E-Reader) couldn't have been better timed. You see, Kobo also released a fleet of new hardware last year, complete with two new color devices, and none of it suffers from yellow banding like Kindle's wares. So now that nobody has to bother with the Rakuten site to order a new Kobo e-reader, it's now easier than ever to get your hands on a Kobo device, skipping the risk of ordering a Kindle device that may suffer from yellow banding while retaining the trust and ease of use of ordering through Amazon.

Look out Kindle, Kobo is here to eat your lunch.

Why order a Kindle from Amazon when Kobo is an option

Kobo's are more affordable, and less prone to defects

Story time. I'm a huge fan of e-readers, and have been since the first Nook. I was hooked, which is why I still love using and writing about e-readers to this day. Sadly, Amazon has recently made it more difficult to manage the e-books you purchase, and I saw this coming, so I have been buying ePubs from Rakuten for the last couple of years to retain control over my e-books. And with a growing collection, purchasing a Kobo was a given. So after the Clara BW launched last year as one of the few devices running a Carta 1300 screen with its faster refresh times and better contrast, I had to have one.

The problem is, I'm incredibly impatient, and don't like waiting days to weeks for deliveries. Amazon has spoiled me, but there was no way to order a Clara BW from Amazon, I had to deal with Rakuten's slower delivery. No longer is this the case, and I'm delighted.

Kobo has just rectified one of my biggest pet peeves by adding an official store to Amazon, thus negating the need to order hardware directly from Rakuten while retaining the ease of ordering through Amazon. It's a win-win for Kobo fans as well as Kobo, which should ideally result in more sales. This is especially important right now as the Kindle brand continues to flounder with hardware that doesn't reach the high-watermark of years past. Heck, as an E Ink enthusiast, my recommendation for the last few years is that Kobo is the better brand, and I'm not alone in this thinking.

More stock is needed

The only downside I can find is that not all of Kobo's e-reader stock is available on Amazon at this time (a lot of it is sold out), though devices like the Kobo Sage that are in stock are listed as shipped by Amazon and sold by Kobo US, which is about as official as it gets. Here's hoping Rakuten can restock its Amazon store soon, as I have a feeling Kindles are falling out of fashion as competitors like Kobo undercut costs while delivering more polish.