Ubisoft is stepping up to bring Rainbow Six to our mobile devices in 2022. Since the game's announcement, Rainbow Six Mobile has entered into the later stages of development, undergoing closed alpha testing. This is why Android Police has already gone hands-on with the alpha to convey our first impressions of the game's state, and so far, Ubisoft is off to a good start, with the future looking bright for this mobile strategic shooter.

Today's guide covers the features we've discovered in the alpha test, presenting insight into how matches are played, all while offering an in-depth look at how the game's alpha modes work. So if you got into the alpha and are searching for a detailed explainer on the game's FPS gameplay, you've come to the right place.

How matches work

Rainbow Six Mobile is a free-to-play first-person shooter, and the alpha focuses on its 5v5 PvP gameplay. Matches are broken down into phases. Once you've queued to find a match, choose your operator, and enter a preparation/set-up phase, you'll face off against the enemy team. The match continues for multiple rounds until a winning team is decided.

Selecting your game mode

Tap Play on the main screen. Then you can select the map/game mode (if there's an option next to the Start button). You'll enter the queue, and a match will be found shortly.

Choosing your operator (character)

After loading into a match, you're thrown on a team with four other players. You'll choose from a pool of characters (operators); the pool depends on if you're on the attack or the defense. Each operator holds a unique ability. Some operators specialize in setting special traps to scout or slow down your foes, while others are more effective in bringing more offensive power during breaching.

There isn't enough time to read through your operator's abilities during the selection phase since everything is on a timer, so we recommend looking through the Operator menu (located on the home screen) before queueing into a match.

Preparation phase

Your drone provides a camera view to gain information and survey the area. Enemy players that spot your drone can destroy it, so be sneaky. Drones are only available during the initial attack phase.

You'll stage inside the building so you can place down traps and plan your strategy around the building's chokepoints (if you're on the defending side). Be on the lookout for enemy drones that might scout your set-up beforehand, and shoot them.

Swapping sides

After winning/losing a round, your team has to choose new operators and begin a new preparation phase. If the second round is tied, the match continues to the third round to determine the winner. Rule a thumb: If finishing an attack round, you'll defend next, and vice-versa.

Best out of three

The first team to win two out of three rounds are the victors. Next up is crowning the MVP on the winning side and viewing the match's scoreboard.

Game modes

Game modes are presented as events in Rainbow Six Mobile to keep your matches feeling fresh. Events are based on a timer, and maps are currently randomized. The two modes available in the alpha are Bomb and Secure Area. If you're unfamiliar with the primary objective for these modes, we'll be breaking those down in this section.

Bomb

The attacking team must defuse bombs located randomly on the map. Someone on your team will carry the defuser and drop it if they die. The defuser must be used to disarm the bomb successfully. The defending team will protect the bombs and shoot/trap players who attempt to defuse them; the defenders can also destroy the defuser once planted.

Secure Area

The attacking team must enter and hold the objective room for a specific time. The attacking team wins if the timer finishes and the defending team doesn't contest. The defending team wins by eliminating all attackers so they can't secure the objective, or if the round timer expires and the objective remains uncontested.

Next up on Rainbow Six Mobile

Ubisoft's free-to-play Rainbow Six mobile iteration offers plenty of tactical shooting that resembles the 2015 console and PC game Siege. So fans should be excited to see this IP making a mark on the mobile, as it will definitely be interesting to see how this tactical shooter will blossom over time.

