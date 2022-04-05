Plenty of shooters have come and gone on mobile over the years, though there's definitely a resurgence thanks to the success of battle royales like PUBG and Fortnite, ushering in a new era of mobile shooting games like Call of Duty Mobile. Seeing that even Electronic Arts is looking to join in on the fun with the eventual arrival of Battlefield on mobile (let's not forget EA is also bringing Apex Legends to mobile this year), it makes sense Ubisoft would also be eager to jump on the money train before it grows stale, and so the studio has just announced that it will bring an exclusive version of Rainbow Six to both Android and iOS in 2022.

Today's announcement is fresh, so details are still light, but we already know Rainbow Six Mobile will exist as a standalone release that brings familiar play from the 2015 shooter Rainbow Six Siege to Android and iOS. Ubisoft has confirmed that cross-play between Android and iOS will be available out of the box, though cross-play with the console/PC version of Siege probably won't happen. There's currently no word if Rainbow Six Mobile will support controllers, but customizable touch controls are expected. We also know the game will be free-to-play, though there's no word on exactly how the game's F2P monetization will work.

Ubisoft has at least revealed what kind of gameplay to expect, so 5v5 player-vs-player (PvP) matches will make up the core of the game in an attack/defense mode. Familiar maps like Bank and Border are expected, along with Secure Area and Bomb for PvP.

So there you have it. Rainbow Six is going mobile sometime this year, with testing expected to happen sometime soon. If you'd like to toss your hat in the ring to participate in an upcoming gameplay test, Ubisoft has you covered with a sign-up on the official Rainbow Six Mobile website.

