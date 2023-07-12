Source: Rachio Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller $139 $230 Save $91 The Rachio 3 smart sprinkler system is one of the easiest ways to smartify and automate an existing sprinkler array with minimal effort and at a reasonable cost. The add-on usually costs $230 but is down 40% for Prime Day. And the system's cost will be paid off in no time with savings on your water bill. This certainly isn't a deal you should pass up. $139 at Amazon

Nature can comfortably ensure your grass grows at a wild pace on wet days, but that also means staring at golden-yellow blades on dry days. Having a lush lawn is easy as long as you water it every day, but nothing makes the process more convenient than an automated sprinkler system with support for voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

The Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller takes convenience and savings to the next level with features that will leave your neighbors envious of your front yard and utility bills. This add-on for any existing sprinkler system serves eight zones and usually sets you back by $230, but it is down to just $139 for Amazon Prime Day. This way, you’re maximizing your short-term and long-term savings with Rachio’s benefits. But if your lawn isn't your only concern, there are many other smart home deals available.

Why you should buy Rachio’s eight-zone smart sprinkler controller

Rachio’s smart sprinkler controller is an easy way to update existing sprinkler systems. The brand claims it works well with 99% of the existing controllers. Beyond automating garden watering, the sprinkler also helps you save water. Rachio 3 uses data from 300,000+ weather stations to identify if it is rainy in your area and nature did the watering, too windy for sprinklers to be effective, or frozen out. This way, a mindless automation routine doesn’t waste water, even when you’re not home and routine watering is scheduled.

The system's app-based control allows you to trigger the sprinklers remotely from anywhere in the world as long as your phone and the smart sprinkler controller are hooked up to the internet. Rachio says the installation is simple, and you can do it yourself with common tools found around the house.

What’s more, Rachio doesn’t charge you a dime for using its app — the price you pay to buy the controller covers everything, and features are not paywalled behind subscriptions. So, the $139 Prime Day price you pay for the eight-zone model will save you $91 today, as well as more savings down the road with zero water waste and operating costs. This device is an absolute steal deal for anyone with a green thumb.